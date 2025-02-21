Digital OM Tool Transforms Hotel Development Financing

Bridge Platform Saves Developers Time and Streamlines Access to Capital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge , a digital platform that connects hotel developers with a diverse network of debt capital providers and captive family office lenders, has launched its innovative Digital Offering Memorandum (OM) tool. This service allows developers to create professional-grade offering memorandums—documents that can cost developers up to $20,000 and require significant time and effort—in a fraction of the time, with final delivery in hours.“Raising capital for hotel projects requires professionally-prepared materials that showcase the project’s strengths and potential to lenders,” said Rohit Mathur, CEO of Bridge. “The Digital OM tool streamlines this process, making it more efficient and accessible for developers. By providing this tool, we’re making it possible for all developers to create materials which were typically only accessible to large institutional developers. We’re also providing underwriting metrics which lenders can use to evaluate projects more efficiently. Bridge is deeply focused on driving innovation in the hospitality industry.”The tool uses advanced AI technology to simplify the creation of offering memorandums. Developers only need to upload two documents to the platform, significantly reducing the time and resources typically needed. Once completed, these materials can be shared directly with Bridge’s extensive network of lenders via the platform. Additionally, the Bridge platform ensures data protection and security and recently received SOC 2 compliance for the platform.Bridge unveiled the tool at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit, where it was demonstrated during the Tech Challenge competition.The Digital OM Tool aligns with Bridge’s broader mission to modernize hotel financing through technology. It builds on the company’s track record of innovation, including last year’s launch of the Ground-Up Construction Lending Program, which provides in-house financing for construction and renovation projects involving franchised hotels. With these initiatives, Bridge continues to redefine hotel development financing and support growth across the hospitality sector.Developers can access the tool at bridgemarketplace.com/hotels.

