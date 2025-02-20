Constellation Brands, Inc. Investor Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Against STZ

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) securities between April 11, 2024 and January 8, 2025. Constellation, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning Constellation’s ability to deliver increased profitability, specifically in its Wine and Spirits division. The complaint alleges that the truth emerged on January 8, 2025, when defendants issued a press release announcing the Company’s third quarter fiscal year 2025 results. In pertinent part, defendants presented a significant miss on sales performance in the Beer segment and an even steeper miss for the Wine & Spirits. On this news, this price of Constellation’s common stock declined from $219.28 per share on January 8, 2025 to $181.81 per share on January 10, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Constellation Brands, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by April 21, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

