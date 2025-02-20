Avante Announces Timing of Fiscal Third Quarter Investor Webinar

Investor Webinar scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)

TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”), a global provider of technology enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to announce that the Company will host an investor webinar to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company’s fiscal third quarter results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT). The call will be hosted by: Emmanuel Mounouchos, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Avante, and Raj Kapoor, CFO of Avante.

Webinar Details:

Webinar Registration: https://bit.ly/Avante-FYQ3-2025

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)

Dial-in: 778-907-2071 (Vancouver local)

647-374-4685 (Toronto local)

Confirmation #: 834 0956 4692

Please connect 5 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante’s mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Corp.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO, Chairman, and Founder

(416) 923-6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

Pardeep Sangha

Investor Relations

604-572-6392

pardeep@angadcapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.