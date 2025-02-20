Less Cancer Held Cancer Prevention Workshop on Capitol Hill

Panelists (l-r) Bill Couzens, founder Less Cancer; Tricia Petzold, M.D.; Kelly Hirko, Ph.D.; Linda Reinstein; Monica L. Baskin, Ph.D.; Miles O'Brien

As a practice, the National Cancer Prevention Workshop offers CME credits from Michigan State University, ensuring all content is vetted and guided by evidence-based science. ” — Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer

WARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less Cancer recently hosted a Cancer Prevention Workshop on Capitol Hill in coordination with the Bipartisan Cancer Prevention Caucus. U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) made opening remarks emphasizing the importance of prevention in reducing cancer rates. Dingell also announced the resolution to recognize “National Cancer Prevention Day.” She is co-chair of the Cancer Prevention Caucus along with John James (R-Mich.)A recording of the workshop is available here: https://youtu.be/p8ZFSRHlywg , courtesy of Less Cancer.Moderated by Miles O’Brien, chairman emeritus of Less Cancer, independent journalist and filmmaker, the event explored prevention strategies, scientific insights and policy priorities in the fight against cancer. The discussion was followed by audience interaction and Q&A.The event was hosted in the Gold Room of the Rayburn House Office Building by Less Cancer founder Bill Couzens. Additionally, Michigan State University provided continuing education credits for medical professionals attending the workshop.Panelists included:• Monica L. Baskin, Ph.D., expert on social determinants of health, Pittsburgh Health• Kelly Hirko, Ph.D., Michigan State University, epidemiologist and community-based researcher focusing on cancer prevention, rural health disparitiesand environmental factors impacting public health• Linda Reinstein, co-founder of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization dedicated to education and policy reform addressing asbestos exposureand related diseases• Tricia Petzold, M.D., family physician specializing in lifestyle medicine and the role of nutrition in disease preventionKey topics discussed were:• Improving nutrition as a key prevention strategy, particularly in children• Reducing exposure to toxic chemicals including those linked to the recent California wildfires• Advances in addressing asbestos exposure and related health risks• Strategies for engaging policymakers and shaping congressional priorities to cancer preventionTo learn more about Less Cancer’s initiatives and how to get involved, visit www.lesscancer.org # # #About Less CancerFounded in 2004 by Bill Couzens, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as “Less Cancer.” The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer and cancer prevention. For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org

