Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 20, 2025 FDA Publish Date: February 20, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat, sesame, soy, yellow 5, yellow 6, red 6 Company Name: Kedake Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Las Ollas Botana Mix Snacks and Delights 2 lb packages

Company Announcement

KEDAKE, INC. of Houston, TX is recalling it’s 2 lb packages of Las Ollas Botana Mix Snacks because they may contain undeclared Sesame, Soy, Wheat, Yellow No 5, Yellow No 6, and Red No 6. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Sesame, Soy, Wheat, Yellow No 5, Yellow No 6 and Red No 6, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Las Ollas Botana Mix Snacks 2 lb packages were distributed in Texas and reached consumers through both wholesale and retail stores. The product is not available on-line.

The product can be identified as packaged in a plastic bag with a pink and white label displaying the name “Botana Mix Snacks and Delights” with the Las Ollas brand label. The bag clearly states 2 lb on the front. Nutrition facts and ingredients are also listed on the front of the package. There is a UPC on the front as well. The expiration date is on the back of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the FDA discovered in a routine inspection that the product containing the Sesame, Soy, Wheat, Yellow No 5, Yellow No 6, and Red No 6 was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these ingredients and subsequent investigation indicated that the problem was caused by a production printing problem with the label.

Consumers who have purchased the 2 lb packages of Botana Mix Snacks are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Kedake, Inc. at 713-996-7550. (Monday-Friday 7:00am -5:00pm CST) Kedake, Inc.