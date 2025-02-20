SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler Issues Statement

Loeffler sworn in as 28th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler issued the following statement after she was sworn in to serve as the 28th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration:

“I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with the privilege and responsibility of serving America’s 34 million small businesses, who are the backbone of our nation’s economy. For four years, Main Street has borne the burden of inflation, unaccountable bureaucracy, excessive regulation, and unchecked fraud, waste, and abuse. It is a new day at the SBA as we begin immediate work to restore the agency to its founding mission of growing small business, fueling free enterprise, and driving economic resilience.

“There’s no greater honor than to work with President Trump to advance the America First agenda by empowering our entrepreneurs. With a focus on Main Street, Made in America, and accountability, the SBA will help unleash a new golden era for job creators and the communities that rely on them.”

SBA Administrator Loeffler was sworn in at the SBA headquarters this afternoon in Washington, D.C. A ceremonial swearing-in ceremony will be held at a later date. Follow SBA Administrator Loeffler on X and Instagram.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers jobs creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

