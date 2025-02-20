Submit Release
Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $18.0 billion and operates 186 banking, lending, mortgage, and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts:  For Media: For Financials:
  John S. Oxford James C. Mabry IV
  Senior Vice President Executive Vice President
  Chief Marketing Officer Chief Financial Officer
  (662) 680-1219 (662) 680-1281
  joxford@renasant.com jim.mabry@renasant.com

