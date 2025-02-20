Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 and Full-Year Financial Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share

Company to Host Conference Call on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

RENO, Nev., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG), a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Full-Year 2024 Financial Highlights

(All comparisons versus full-year 2023)

Net income of $118.6 million ($4.71 per diluted share), versus $118.1 million ($4.45 per diluted share);

Adjusted net income of $94.0 million ($3.73 per diluted share), versus $101.7 million ($3.83 per diluted share);

Net investment income of $107.0 million, versus $106.5 million;

Gross premiums written of $776.3 million, versus $767.7 million;

Net premiums earned of $749.5 million, versus $721.9 million;

Net favorable prior year loss reserve development of $18.4 million, versus $44.9 million;

GAAP combined ratio of 97.9% (98.6% excluding the LPT), versus 95.0% (96.0% excluding the LPT);

Returned $71.7 million to stockholders through a combination of share repurchases and regular quarterly dividends;

Record number of ending policies in-force of 130,767, versus 126,409; and

Adjusted Book value per share of $50.71, up 9.8% including dividends declared.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

(All comparisons versus fourth quarter 2023)

Net income of $28.3 million ($1.14 per diluted share), versus $45.6 million ($1.77 per diluted share);

Adjusted net income of $28.7 million ($1.15 per diluted share), versus $36.1 million ($1.40 per diluted share);

Net investment income of $26.7 million, versus $26.2 million;

Gross premiums written of $176.3 million, versus $178.2 million;

Net premiums earned of $190.2 million, versus $187.5 million;

Net favorable prior year loss reserve development of $9.1 million, versus $24.9 million;

GAAP combined ratio of 95.5% (including and excluding the LPT), versus 88.1% (88.8% excluding the LPT); and

Returned $17.5 million to stockholders through a combination of share repurchases and a regular quarterly dividend.

CEO Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Katherine Antonello commented: “We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results. In fact, we closed the year with the highest levels of written and earned premium, ending in-force premium and policies and net investment income in the Company’s history.

We achieved solid growth in new and renewal premium in 2024, but that growth was offset by lower final audit premiums and endorsements. Our investment performance contributed nicely to our overall results and financial strength. In addition to the record level of net investment income we generated, we also recognized $24.1 million of after-tax unrealized gains from our common stocks and other investments.”

Ms. Antonello continued, “Our current accident year loss and LAE ratio on voluntary business was 64.0%, slightly above the loss and LAE ratio we maintained throughout 2023 and consistent with that of 2022. Our fourth quarter full reserve study led to the recognition of $8.6 million of net favorable prior year loss reserve development from our voluntary business. Those actions, coupled with our continual focus on our underwriting expenses, yielded an ex-LPT combined ratio of 95.5% for the fourth quarter, and 98.6% for the full year.

Our active capital management efforts throughout 2024, which consisted of $41.7 million of share repurchases and $30.0 million of regular quarterly dividends, contributed to year-over-year increases of 10.6% and 9.8% in our book value per share including the deferred gain and adjusted book value per share, respectively. Our focus on disciplined underwriting, prudent risk management, and strategic investments has positioned us strongly in the workers' compensation insurance market, which is evidenced by the recent upgrade to our insurance companies’ AM Best Financial Strength Rating to “A” (Excellent).

Beyond our financial results, we continue to offer direct-to-consumer policies through the Cerity brand but, with the Cerity integration that was undertaken a year ago, we now do so without any meaningful fixed underwriting expenses. Further, our continued focus for 2025 will be on further appetite expansion, increased self-service options for policyholders, agents and injured workers and greater operational efficiencies.

Finally, we are saddened by the California wildfires and the impact on the Los Angeles area community and small businesses. Our thoughts are with all of those who have lost their homes, businesses, and livelihoods, and we are working with our partners to provide immediate and long-term assistance. As a monoline workers’ compensation insurance provider, these catastrophic events would not typically have a significant impact on our results, nor our long-term trends. We have analyzed the loss exposure and experience in the affected fire zones and have determined that approximately 1% of our in-force policies, representing less than 1% of our payroll exposure, are within the impacted areas and we are not currently experiencing any significant impacts from these devastating fires.”

Summary of Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

(All comparisons versus fourth quarter 2023, unless otherwise noted)

Gross premiums written were $176.3 million, a decrease of 1%. The slight decrease was due to higher new and renewal business writings being offset by lower final audit premiums and endorsements. Net earned premiums were $190.2 million, an increase of 1%.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $113.2 million, an increase of 22%. The increase was due to higher earned premium, lower net favorable prior year loss reserve development and a slightly higher current accident year loss and loss adjustment expense provision. The Company recognized $9.1 million of favorable prior year loss reserve development versus $24.9 million. The Company’s loss and loss adjustment expense ratio was 59.5% for the quarter (including and excluding the LPT) versus 49.5% (50.2% excluding the LPT).

Total underwriting expenses (consisting of commissions, other underwriting and general and administrative expenses) were $68.6 million, a decrease of 5%. The decrease was primarily related to lower information technology expenses resulting from the Cerity integration plan that was executed in the fourth quarter of 2023, lower compensation-related expenses and a non-recurring commission adjustment, partially offset by higher bad debt expense. The Company’s total underwriting expense ratio was 36.0% versus 38.6%.

Within the 2024 periods presented herein, the Company refined its presentation of certain expenses associated with its involuntary premium. This revision, which was immaterial, had the effect of reducing both its fourth quarter and full year 2024 commission expense ratios by approximately 0.3 percentage points, and increasing its respective underwriting and general and administrative expense ratios by the same amount. This revision had no net effect on the Company’s total underwriting expenses or net income.

Net investment income was $26.7 million, an increase of 2%. The increase was due to higher investment yields, partially offset by lower invested balances of fixed maturity securities, short-term investments and cash and cash equivalents, as measured by amortized cost.

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments reflected on the income statement were $(0.4) million versus $12.1 million.

Interest and financing expenses were $0.1 million versus $0.6 million. The decrease resulted from the unwinding of our former Federal Home Loan Bank leveraged investment strategy in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Other expenses of $1.6 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 consisted of a non-recurring charge in connection with previously capitalized cloud computing costs.

Federal and state income tax expense was $6.4 million (18.4% effective rate) versus $12.6 million (21.6% effective rate). The effective rates in each period reflect applicable income tax benefits and exclusions associated with tax-advantaged investment income, LPT adjustments, pre-privatization loss and loss adjustment expense reserve adjustments and deferred gain amortization.

The Company’s book value per share including the deferred gain of $47.35 increased by 10.6% during 2024 and its adjusted book value per share of $50.71 increased by 9.8% during 2024, each including dividends declared. These measures were favorably impacted by $24.1 million of net after tax unrealized gains arising from equity securities and other investments.

Share Repurchases and First Quarter 2025 Dividend Declaration

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 193,857 shares of its common stock at an average price of $51.20 per share. During the period from January 1, 2025 through February 19, 2025, the Company repurchased a further 222,438 shares of its common stock at an average price of $49.38 per share. The Company currently has a remaining share repurchase authorization of $18.7 million.

On February 19, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 5, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

To participate in the live conference call, you must first register here . Once registered you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number.

The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.employers.com through the “ Investors ” link.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP

Within this earnings release we present various financial measures, some of which are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in Regulation G pursuant to Section 401 of the Sarbanes - Oxley Act of 2002. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the attached Financial Supplement. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Financial Supplement that is attached to this press release and available on our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Employers Holdings, Inc.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services (collectively “EMPLOYERS®”) focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. EMPLOYERS leverages over a century of experience to deliver comprehensive coverage solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. Drawing from its long history and extensive knowledge, EMPLOYERS empowers businesses by protecting their most valuable asset – their employees – through exceptional claims management, loss control, and risk management services, creating safer work environments.

EMPLOYERS is also proud to offer Cerity®, which is focused on providing digital-first, direct-to-consumer workers’ compensation insurance solutions with fast, and affordable coverage options through a user-friendly online platform.

EMPLOYERS operates throughout the United States, apart from four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity Services, Inc., are subsidiaries of Employers Holdings, Inc. EMPLOYERS® is a registered trademark of EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity® is a registered trademark of Cerity Services, Inc. For more information, please visit www.employers.com and www.cerity.com .

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Table of Contents

Page

Consolidated Financial Highlights Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets Summary Consolidated Income Statements Return on Equity Combined Ratios Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE Consolidated Investment Portfolio Book Value Per Share Earnings Per Share Non-GAAP Financial Measures





EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 % change 2024 2023 % change Selected financial highlights: Gross premiums written $ 176.3 $ 178.2 (1 )% $ 776.3 $ 767.7 1 % Net premiums written 174.7 176.4 (1 ) 769.5 760.6 1 Net premiums earned 190.2 187.5 1 749.5 721.9 4 Net investment income 26.7 26.2 2 107.0 106.5 — Net income excluding LPT (1) 28.4 44.4 (36 ) 113.0 110.9 2 Adjusted net income (1) 28.7 36.1 (20 ) 94.0 101.7 (8 ) Net income before income taxes 34.7 58.2 (40 ) 146.7 148.4 (1 ) Net income 28.3 45.6 (38 ) 118.6 118.1 — Comprehensive income (loss) (8.9 ) 116.2 (108 ) 122.1 171.0 (29 ) Total assets 3,541.3 3,550.4 — Stockholders' equity 1,068.7 1,013.9 5 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (2) 1,162.7 1,113.1 4 Adjusted stockholders' equity (2) 1,245.2 1,199.1 4 Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity (3) 9.3 % 12.2 % (24 )% 7.7 % 8.5 % (9 ) Amounts per share: Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 7 % $ 1.18 $ 1.10 7 % Earnings per diluted share (4) 1.14 1.77 (36 ) 4.71 4.45 6 Earnings per diluted share excluding LPT (4) 1.72 (34 ) 4.49 4.18 7 Adjusted earnings per diluted share(4) 1.14 1.40 (18 ) 3.73 3.83 (3 ) Book value per share (2) 1.15 43.52 39.96 9 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain (2) 47.35 43.88 8 Adjusted book value per share (2) 50.71 47.26 7 Combined ratio excluding LPT: (5) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio: Current year 64.2 % 63.5 % 64.1 % 63.4 % Prior Year (4.7 ) (13.3 ) (2.5 ) (6.2 ) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio 59.5 % 50.2 % 61.6 % 57.2 % Commission expense ratio 12.8 14.0 13.5 13.9 Underwriting and general and administrative expense ratio 23.2 24.6 23.5 24.9 Combined ratio excluding LPT 95.5 % 88.8 % 98.6 % 96.0 % (1) See Page 5 for calculations and Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(2) See Page 10 for calculations and Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(3) See Page 6 for calculations and Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(4) See Page 11 for calculations and Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(5) See Page 7 for calculations and Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.









EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS Available for sale: Investments, cash and cash equivalents $ 2,532.4 $ 2,504.7 Accrued investment income 15.7 16.3 Premiums receivable, net 361.3 359.4 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance, on paid and unpaid losses and LAE 417.8 433.8 Deferred policy acquisition costs 59.6 55.6 Deferred income taxes, net 38.3 43.4 Contingent commission receivable—LPT Agreement — 14.2 Other assets 116.2 123.0 Total assets $ 3,541.3 $ 3,550.4 LIABILITIES Unpaid losses and LAE $ 1,808.2 $ 1,884.5 Unearned premiums 402.2 379.7 Commissions and premium taxes payable 65.8 66.0 Deferred Gain 94.0 99.2 Other liabilities 102.4 107.1 Total liabilities $ 2,472.6 $ 2,536.5 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 424.8 $ 420.4 Retained earnings 1,472.9 1,384.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (82.5 ) (86.0 ) Treasury stock, at cost (746.5 ) (704.8 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,068.7 1,013.9 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,541.3 $ 3,550.4 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (1) $ 1,162.7 $ 1,113.1 Adjusted stockholders' equity (1) 1,245.2 1,199.1 Book value per share (1) $ 43.52 $ 39.96 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain (1) 47.35 43.88 Adjusted book value per share (1) 50.71 47.26 (1) See Page 10 for calculations and Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.







EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Summary Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)

$ in millions Three Months Ended Years Ended

December 31, December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 190.2 $ 187.5 $ 749.5 $ 721.9 Net investment income 26.7 26.2 107.0 106.5 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (1) (0.4 ) 12.1 24.1 22.7 Other income (loss) 0.1 (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.2 ) Total revenues 216.6 225.7 880.7 850.9 Expenses: Losses and LAE incurred 113.2 92.9 456.2 405.7 Commission expense 24.4 26.3 101.2 100.0 Underwriting and general and administrative expenses 44.2 46.1 176.5 180.0 Interest and financing expenses 0.1 0.6 0.1 5.8 Other expenses — 1.6 — 11.0 Total expenses (181.9 ) (167.5 ) (734.0 ) (702.5 ) Net income before income taxes 34.7 58.2 146.7 148.4 Income tax expense (6.4 ) (12.6 ) (28.1 ) (30.3 ) Net income 28.3 45.6 118.6 118.1 Unrealized AFS investment (losses) gains arising during the period, net of tax (39.2 ) 66.6 (3.5 ) 46.6 Reclassification adjustment for realized AFS investment gains in net income, net of tax 2.0 4.0 7.0 6.3 Total Comprehensive income $ (8.9 ) $ 116.2 $ 122.1 $ 171.0 Net income $ 28.3 $ 45.6 $ 118.6 $ 118.1 Amortization of the Deferred Gain - losses (1.6 ) (1.5 ) (6.1 ) (6.3 ) Amortization of the Deferred Gain - contingent commission — (0.3 ) (0.8 ) (1.5 ) LPT reserve adjustment 1.7 0.9 1.7 0.9 LPT contingent commission adjustments — (0.3 ) (0.4 ) (0.3 ) Net income excluding LPT Agreement (2) $ 28.4 $ 44.4 $ 113.0 $ 110.9 Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments 0.4 (12.1 ) (24.1 ) (22.7 ) Lease termination and asset impairment charges — 1.6 — 11.0 Income tax (benefit) expense related to items excluded from Net income (0.1 ) 2.2 5.1 2.5 Adjusted net income (2) $ 28.7 $ 36.1 $ 94.0 $ 101.7 (1) Includes unrealized gains on equity securities and other invested assets of $2.4 million and $17.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $30.5 million and $36.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

(2) See Page 12 regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Return on Equity (unaudited)

$ in millions Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income A $ 28.3 $ 45.6 $ 118.6 $ 118.1 Impact of the LPT Agreement 0.1 (1.2 ) (5.6 ) (7.2 ) Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments 0.4 (12.1 ) (24.1 ) (22.7 ) Lease termination and asset impairment charges — 1.6 — 11.0 Income tax (benefit) expense related to items excluded from Net income (0.1 ) 2.2 5.1 2.5 Adjusted net income (1) B $ 28.7 $ 36.1 $ 94.0 $ 101.7 Stockholders' equity - end of period $ 1,068.7 $ 1,013.9 $ 1,068.7 $ 1,013.9 Stockholders' equity - beginning of period 1,093.4 919.0 1,013.9 944.2 Average stockholders' equity C $ 1,081.1 $ 966.5 $ 1,041.3 $ 979.1 Stockholders' equity - end of period $ 1,068.7 $ 1,013.9 $ 1,068.7 $ 1,013.9 Deferred Gain - end of period 94.0 99.2 94.0 99.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, before taxes - end of period 104.5 108.9 104.5 108.9 Income tax related to accumulated other comprehensive loss - end of period (22.0 ) (22.9 ) (22.0 ) (22.9 ) Adjusted stockholders' equity - end of period 1,245.2 1,199.1 1,245.2 1,199.1 Adjusted stockholders' equity - beginning of period 1,232.5 1,175.8 1,199.1 1,189.2 Average adjusted stockholders' equity (1) D $ 1,238.9 $ 1,187.5 $ 1,222.2 $ 1,194.2 Return on stockholders' equity A / C 2.6 % 4.7 % 11.4 % 12.1 % Annualized return on stockholders' equity 10.5 18.9 Adjusted return on stockholders' equity (1) B / D 2.3 3.0 7.7 8.5 Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity (1) 9.3 12.2 (1) See Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.







EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Combined Ratios (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net premiums earned A $ 190.2 $ 187.5 $ 749.5 $ 721.9 Losses and LAE incurred B 113.2 92.9 456.2 405.7 Amortization of deferred reinsurance gain - losses 1.6 1.5 6.1 6.3 Amortization of deferred reinsurance gain - contingent commission — 0.3 0.8 1.5 LPT reserve adjustment (1.7 ) (0.9 ) (1.7 ) (0.9 ) LPT contingent commission adjustments — 0.3 0.4 0.3 Losses and LAE excluding LPT (1) C $ 113.1 $ 94.1 $ 461.8 $ 412.9 Prior year loss reserve development (9.1 ) (24.9 ) (18.4 ) (44.9 ) Losses and LAE excluding LPT - current accident year D $ 122.2 $ 119.0 $ 480.2 $ 457.8 Commission expense E $ 24.4 $ 26.3 $ 101.2 $ 100.0 Underwriting and general and administrative expense F $ 44.2 $ 46.1 $ 176.5 $ 180.0 GAAP combined ratio: Loss and LAE ratio B/A 59.5 % 49.5 % 60.9 % 56.2 % Commission expense ratio E/A 12.8 14.0 13.5 13.9 Underwriting and general and administrative expense ratio F/A 23.2 24.6 23.5 24.9 GAAP combined ratio 95.5 % 88.1 % 97.9 % 95.0 % Combined ratio excluding LPT: (1) Loss and LAE ratio excluding LPT C/A 59.5 % 50.2 % 61.6 % 57.2 % Commission expense ratio E/A 12.8 14.0 13.5 13.9 Underwriting and general and administrative expense ratio F/A 23.2 24.6 23.5 24.9 Combined ratio excluding LPT 95.5 % 88.8 % 98.6 % 96.0 % Combined ratio excluding LPT: current accident year: (1) Loss and LAE ratio excluding LPT D/A 64.2 % 63.5 % 64.1 % 63.4 % Commission expense ratio E/A 12.8 14.0 13.5 13.9 Underwriting and general and administrative expenses ratio F/A 23.2 24.6 23.5 24.9 Combined ratio excluding LPT: current accident year 100.2 % 102.1 % 101.1 % 102.2 % (1) See Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.







EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE (unaudited)

$ in millions Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period $ 1,836.5 $ 1,913.4 $ 1,884.5 $ 1,960.7 Less reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and LAE 413.1 426.6 428.4 445.4 Net unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period 1,423.4 1,486.8 1,456.1 1,515.3 Losses and LAE incurred: Current year 122.2 119.1 480.2 457.8 Prior years - voluntary business (8.6 ) (24.6 ) (17.9 ) (44.6 ) Prior years - involuntary business (0.5 ) (0.3 ) (0.5 ) (0.3 ) Total losses incurred 113.1 94.2 461.8 412.9 Losses and LAE paid: Current year 57.9 47.6 127.1 111.7 Prior years 82.8 77.3 395.0 360.4 Total paid losses 140.7 124.9 522.1 472.1 Net unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 1,395.8 1,456.1 1,395.8 1,456.1 Reinsurance recoverable, excluding CECL allowance, on unpaid losses and LAE 412.4 428.4 412.4 428.4 Unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 1,808.2 $ 1,884.5 $ 1,808.2 $ 1,884.5 Total losses and LAE shown in the above table exclude amortization of the Deferred Gain, LPT Reserve Adjustments, and LPT Contingent Commission Adjustments, which totaled $(0.1) million and $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $5.6 million and $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Investment Portfolio (unaudited)

$ in millions December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Investment Positions: Cost or

Amortized

Cost (1) Net Unrealized

Gain (Loss) Fair Value % Fair Value % Fixed maturity securities $ 2,203.1 $ (104.6) $ 2,097.4 83 % $ 1,936.3 77 % Equity securities 150.7 109.1 259.8 10 217.2 9 Other invested assets 90.9 15.7 106.6 4 91.5 4 Short-term investments 0.1 — 0.1 — 33.1 1 Cash and cash equivalents 68.3 — 68.3 3 226.4 9 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 0.2 — 0.2 — 0.2 — Total investments and cash $ 2,513.3 $ 20.2 $ 2,532.4 100 % $ 2,504.7 100 % Breakout of Fixed Maturity Securities: U.S. Treasuries and Agencies $ 61.4 $ (2.1 ) $ 59.3 3 % $ 60.5 3 % States and Municipalities 163.0 (3.7 ) 159.3 8 210.2 11 Corporate Securities 849.2 (46.0 ) 803.0 38 895.8 46 Mortgage-Backed Securities 733.1 (47.9 ) 684.9 33 426.0 22 Asset-Backed Securities 216.0 (2.0 ) 214.0 10 128.0 7 Collateralized loan obligations 35.5 (0.2 ) 35.3 2 91.5 5 Bank loans and other 144.9 (2.7 ) 141.6 7 124.3 6 Total fixed maturity securities $ 2,203.1 $ (104.6 ) $ 2,097.4 100 % $ 1,936.3 100 % Weighted average ending book yield on fixed income securities, cash, and cash equivalents 4.5 % 4.3 % Average credit quality (S&P) A+ A Duration 4.5 4.5 (1) Amortized cost excludes an allowance for current expected credit losses (CECL) of $1.1 million







EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Book Value Per Share (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Numerators: Stockholders' equity A $ 1,068.7 $ 1,013.9 Deferred Gain 94.0 99.2 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (1) B 1,162.7 1,113.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, before taxes 104.5 108.9 Income taxes related to accumulated other comprehensive loss, before taxes (22.0 ) (22.9 ) Adjusted stockholders' equity (1) C $ 1,245.2 $ 1,199.1 Denominator (shares outstanding) D 24,556,706 25,369,753 Book value per share (1) A / D $ 43.52 $ 39.96 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain (1) B / D 47.35 43.88 Adjusted book value per share (1) C / D 50.71 47.26 Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.18 $ 1.10 YTD Change in: (2) Book value per share 11.9 % 18.1 % Book value per share including the Deferred Gain 10.6 16.3 Adjusted book value per share 9.8 10.5 (1) See Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(2) Reflects the change per share after taking into account dividends declared in the period.





EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Earnings Per Share (unaudited)

$ in millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Numerators: Net income A $ 28.3 $ 45.6 $ 118.6 $ 118.1 Impact of the LPT Agreement 0.1 (1.2 ) (5.6 ) (7.2 ) Net income excluding LPT (1) B $ 28.4 $ 44.4 $ 113.0 $ 110.9 Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments 0.4 (12.1 ) (24.1 ) (22.7 ) Lease termination and asset impairment charges — 1.6 — 11.0 Income tax (benefit) expense related to items excluded from Net income (0.1 ) 2.2 5.1 2.5 Adjusted net income (1) C $ 28.7 $ 36.1 $ 94.0 $ 101.7 Denominators: Average common shares outstanding (basic) D 24,725,425 25,645,821 25,050,605 26,368,801 Average common shares outstanding (diluted) E 24,902,459 25,801,380 25,194,814 26,523,651 Earnings per share: Basic A / D $ 1.14 $ 1.78 $ 4.73 $ 4.48 Diluted A / E 1.14 1.77 4.71 4.45 Earnings per share excluding LPT: (1) Basic B / D 1.15 1.73 4.51 4.21 Diluted B / E 1.14 1.72 4.49 4.18 Adjusted earnings per share: (1) Basic C / D $ 1.16 $ 1.41 $ 3.75 $ 3.86 Diluted C / E 1.15 1.40 3.73 3.83 (1) See Page 12 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this earnings release we present the following measures, each of which are "non-GAAP financial measures." A reconciliation of these measures to the Company's most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included herein. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

The LPT Agreement is a non-recurring transaction that no longer provides any ongoing cash benefits to the Company. Management believes that providing non-GAAP measures that exclude the effects of the LPT Agreement (amortization of deferred reinsurance gain, adjustments to LPT Agreement ceded reserves and adjustments to the contingent commission receivable) is useful in providing investors, analysts and other interested parties a meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing underwriting performance.

Deferred reinsurance gain (Deferred Gain) reflects the unamortized gain from the LPT Agreement. This gain has been deferred and is being amortized using the recovery method, whereby the amortization is determined by the proportion of actual reinsurance recoveries to total estimated recoveries, except for the contingent profit commission, which was amortized through June 30, 2024, the date of its final determination. Amortization is reflected in losses and LAE incurred.

Adjusted net income (see Page 5 for calculations) is net income excluding the effects of the LPT Agreement, and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments (net of tax), and any miscellaneous non-recurring transactions (net of tax). Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measures is helpful to investors, analysts and other interested parties in identifying trends in the Company's operating performance because such items have limited significance to its ongoing operations or can be impacted by both discretionary and other economic factors and may not represent operating trends.

Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (see Page 10 for calculations) is stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain. Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measure is useful in providing investors, analysts and other interested parties a meaningful measure of the Company's total underwriting capital.

Adjusted stockholders' equity (see Page 10 for calculations) is stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain, less accumulated other comprehensive income (net of tax). Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors, analysts and other interested parties since it serves as the denominator to the Company's adjusted return on stockholders' equity metric.

Return on stockholders' equity and Adjusted return on stockholders' equity (see Page 6 for calculations). Management believes that these profitability measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

Book value per share, Book value per share including the Deferred Gain, and Adjusted book value per share (see Page 10 for calculations). Management believes that these valuation measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

Net income excluding LPT (see Page 5 for calculations). Management believes that these performance and underwriting measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

