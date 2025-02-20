The Tile Shop to Host Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone tiles, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call via webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, Chief Executive Officer, Mark Davis, Chief Financial Officer, and Ken Cooper, Investor Relations.

A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations page at www.tileshop.com. The call can also be accessed here. A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page at www.tileshop.com.

The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com , as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company’s website under the heading News and Events. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (Nasdaq:TTSH) is a specialty retailer of natural stone tiles, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service, in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

Investor Contact: Mark Davis

Email: investorrelations@tileshop.com

