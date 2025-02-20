KDHE Takes Lead on Youth Risk Behavior Survey for Kansas Highschoolers

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces that it will be responsible for administering the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) across Kansas. The YRBS is a vital tool that gathers data on the health behaviors of high school students in Kansas. It provides essential insights into the challenges facing today’s youth and paves the way for programs and policies that promote their well-being.

First completed in 1990, the YRBS is a nationwide survey conducted every two years. Its purpose is to monitor specific behaviors that can significantly impact the health and safety of adolescents in Kansas.

“By understanding these behaviors, KDHE can work with school and community leaders to develop targeted interventions and programs to address the unique needs of Kansas youth,” said Grace Harvey, YRBS School Survey Coordinator, “Taking on the administration of the YRBS reflects our commitment to supporting Kansas youth and addressing the factors that impact their health and safety.”

For years, the YRBS in Kansas was overseen by the Kansas State Department of Education. Now, KDHE is honored to continue this critical work. This transition will enable KDHE to directly integrate survey findings into the state’s public health initiatives, ensuring a seamless connection between data and action.

The YRBS captures data on a variety of topics, including:

Nutrition, physical activity and weight status

Bullying

Mental health and suicide

Tobacco, alcohol and drug use

Sexual behaviors that could lead to STDs, HIV, or unintended pregnancy

Behaviors contributing to unintentional injuries or violence

The YRBS is currently conducted in 50 randomly selected high schools across the state, with students in grades 9-12 anonymously participating. To protect privacy, no personal identifiers are collected, and participation is voluntary. KDHE will work directly with the participating schools to get active parental consent from each participating student. Schools will work closely with a designated YRBS coordinator to ensure the process is smooth and minimally disruptive. Each survey takes just one class period to complete.

KDHE is looking forward to leading this important initiative and is committed to using the YRBS insights to improve the lives of Kansas youth. By working collaboratively with schools, parents and community partners, we can turn data into meaningful action, fostering a healthier and brighter future for the next generation.

To learn more, visit the KDHE website.