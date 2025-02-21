KMFA Classical 89.5 and Density512 Present “Power Up: The Art of Video Game Music”

KMFA Power Up Poster KMFA Logo Density512 Logo

Exploring the intersection of classical music and the gaming industry

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMFA Classical announces a collaboration with Density512 to present an electrifying unofficial SXSW 2025 event, “Power Up: The Art of Video Game Music.” Taking place on Friday, March 14, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at KMFA (41 Navasota Street, Austin, 78702), this immersive experience will explore the art, business, and future of video game music, a growing industry that serves as a lucrative opportunity for composers and a gateway to symphonic music for new audiences. Entry is free for credentialed SXSW festival attendees and $10.00 for other guests. More information can be found at kmfa.org/powerup.

As symphony orchestras worldwide embrace video game music, concerts featuring these scores have become instrumental in attracting diverse and younger audiences to classical performances. Events like Video Games Live have demonstrated that such concerts can draw attendees who have never before set foot in a concert hall, effectively bridging the gap between gaming culture and symphonic music. This trend not only introduces new listeners to the richness of orchestral music but also highlights the evolving landscape of audience engagement in the classical music world.

While video game composers are in high demand, their financial sustainability remains a topic of debate due to the industry’s structure, which often limits licensing opportunities from public performances. Despite this challenge, the surge of gaming music concerts presents a promising path for composers to expand their reach and earnings.

“As a chamber orchestra fueled by storytelling and multimedia, Density512 is thrilled to expand our artistic footprint by developing new experiences at the forefront of classical music and gaming technology,” said Jacob Aaron Schnitzer, Artistic Director and Conductor of Density512. “We look forward to collaborating closely with video game composers and developers to 'pull back the curtain' and reveal how music makes its journey from a composer's brain into the rich storytelling environment of video games."

“Power Up: The Art of Video Game Music” will bring together composers, musicians, gamers, and gaming companies to discuss the evolving relationship between gaming and symphonic music. The event will feature two live concert experiences showcasing scores from acclaimed games, including:

• Mighty Coconut’s popular virtual reality game Walkabout Mini Golf

• Austin Wintory’s music from the evocative underwater adventure ABZÛ

• Team Terrible’s psychological horror game The Baby in Yellow, composed by Austin-based Virginia Leo

Notable Austin-based composers Nick Montopoli (Invoke), Thomas Yee, Ritika Bhattacharjee, and Chris Reyman will participate in discussions on the creative and economic realities of composing for video games.

Beyond performances and panels, Density512 will provide insight into the making of gaming music in real time at an open recording session of The Baby in Yellow by composer Virginia Leo for Team Terrible. Both gaming companies will offer hands-on interactive gaming experiences, allowing attendees to engage with the art form firsthand.

“As a recognized tech hub and home to a thriving indie-classical music scene, Austin is uniquely positioned to host this essential conversation,” said Todd Hogan, Director of Marketing for KMFA. “This event aligns with our mission to develop multimedia experiences at the forefront of classical music and gaming technology, cultivate new audiences passionate about both art forms, and expand commercial relationships in the gaming and virtual reality industries.”

KMFA & Density512 | “Power Up: The Art of Video Game Music”

Friday, March 14, at 3:00 PM

Draylen Mason Music Studio at KMFA | 41 Navasota Street | Austin, TX 78702

Information and tickets: kmfa.org/powerup

Power Up: The Art of Video Game Music is an immersive event exploring the intersection of classical music and gaming. Presented by KMFA Classical 89.5 and Density512 during SXSW 2025, the event features live orchestral performances of video game scores, panel discussions with composers and game makers, and hands on gaming experiences. Attendees are welcome to come and go throughout the event in an open house style format, allowing guests to experience performances, panels, and interactive exhibits at their own pace. The event is free for registered SXSW badge holders.

Event Schedule

3:00 p.m. Concert Austin Wintory’s ABZÛ + ATX Game Composers

4:00 p.m. Panel Video Game Composers Roundtable

5:00 p.m. Behind the Scenes: An Open Recording Session of The Baby in Yellow + Density512

6:00 p.m. Panel The Music of Walkabout Mini Golf by Mighty Coconut

7:00 p.m. Concert Austin Wintory’s ABZÛ + Walkabout Mini Golf

TICKETS: Non-credential attendees can purchase tickets for $10; Seating is limited; advance reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets are available now at kmfa.org/powerup.

ABOUT KMFA

KMFA 89.5 is an independent public classical radio station in Austin, TX. Established in 1967, KMFA serves approximately 120,000 listeners each week and features locally produced shows like Classical Austin, Early Music Now, and From The Butler School, as well as nationally distributed programming from Public Radio International, American Public Media, and National Public Radio.

KMFA supports many regional arts organizations such as the Austin Symphony Orchestra, Austin Opera, and Texas Performing Arts with on-air and online promotions, co-sponsorships, and interviews with KMFA hosts. The Listen Local initiative broadcasts Austin’s finest classical music performances, making classical music and cultural events available to all. With popular programs like the “Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence” program and its “Kids on Key” campaign, KMFA encourages arts education and supports the Central Texas community.

ABOUT DENSITY512

A hotbed of radical creativity, Density512 is a chamber orchestra and new music collective that tells stories through imaginatively curated experiences, amplifies the voices of groundbreaking artists, and cultivates interdisciplinary collaborations.

Hailed as “an Austin [TX] musical performance incubator” (CTX Live Theatre) Density512's live productions – including narrative concerts, opera, ballet, film, sound installation, and more – can be experienced in theaters, concert halls, museums, bars, and art galleries throughout Austin. Density512's film and audio recordings can be found on its new music media and record label DensitySOUND and on Toccata Classics. For more information please visit Density512.org.

