Bounce Genie Expands Services: Now Offering Party Tent Rentals Alongside Tampa’s Best Bounce Houses and Water Slides!

Tampa FL , Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bounce Genie, Tampa’s top provider of bounce house rentals and water slide rentals, is thrilled to announce an exciting expansion—premium party tent rentals! Whether you're planning a wedding, corporate event, birthday party, or community gathering, Bounce Genie now offers tent rentals to complete your event setup with style and comfort.For years, Bounce Genie has been known for its all-day rentals with free overnight pickup, offering customers more value compared to competitors who limit rentals to just six hours. Now, you can bundle tents, bounce houses, water slides, and party extras for a complete event solution—all from one trusted company.

Why Choose Bounce Genie for Party Tent Rentals?

1. A Wide Range of Tent Sizes

From 10x10 pop-up tents to massive 40x80 event tents, Bounce Genie offers options for every event size and budget. Whether you need a 20x20 tent rental for an intimate gathering or a 30x90 tent rental for a large wedding, we’ve got you covered.

2. Ideal for Any Occasion

Wedding Tent Rentals – Elegant and spacious tents for your big day.

– Elegant and spacious tents for your big day. Birthday Parties – Keep guests shaded while they enjoy the fun.

– Keep guests shaded while they enjoy the fun. Corporate Events – Perfect for networking, team-building, and company celebrations.

– Perfect for networking, team-building, and company celebrations. Festivals & Community Events – Provide shaded vendor spaces or guest seating areas.

3. Weather Protection for Florida Events

Tampa’s unpredictable weather can bring sudden heatwaves or rain showers. A tent rental keeps your event running smoothly by providing UV protection, shade, and waterproof coverage.

4. Bundle & Save with Party Rentals

Pair your tent rental with:

Booking everything in one place means saving time, effort, and money while ensuring a seamless party experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About Tent Rentals

1. What tent sizes do you offer?

We have tents ranging from 10x10 pop-up tents for small gatherings to 40x80 event tents for large-scale celebrations.

2. Does Bounce Genie handle tent setup and takedown?

Yes! Our professional team ensures a stress-free setup and takedown, so you can focus on your event.

3. Can I rent tables and chairs with my tent?

Absolutely! We offer table and chair rentals to complete your event setup.

4. How far in advance should I book my tent rental?

We recommend booking at least two weeks in advance, especially during peak seasons, to ensure availability.

5. What if it rains on my event day?

All tents are waterproof, and we offer sidewalls for extra coverage in case of rain or wind.

6. Can I bundle tent rentals with other party items?

Yes! You can pair tent rentals with bounce houses, water slides, and interactive games for a full event package.

What Makes Bounce Genie Tampa’s #1 Party Rental Provider?

Unlike other companies that limit rentals to six hours, Bounce Genie provides all-day rentals with FREE overnight pickup. That means more fun and better value for your event!“We’re always looking for ways to make event planning easier for our customers,” said [Your Name], Owner of Bounce Genie. “With our new tent rental services, we can provide a complete event setup—from bounce houses to tables and chairs—all in one place.”

