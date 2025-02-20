Thomas J. Walsh Elevated to AIA College of Fellows

Fentress Architects Proudly Recognizes Thomas J. Walsh, FAIA

Denver, CO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentress Architects proudly announces that Thomas J. Walsh has been elevated to the prestigious American Institute of Architects (AIA) College of Fellows, a distinction that recognizes exceptional work and contributions to the architecture profession and society. Fewer than 3% of AIA members hold the esteemed FAIA designation.

“Thom Walsh has been at Fentress Architects for 36 years, leading airport terminal projects throughout the U.S. and around the world,” said Curtis Fentress, FAIA, RIBA, Fentress Architects Principal in Charge of Design. “He has advanced the practice of terminal design, leading stakeholders, teams, and communities through large scale projects with complicated planning and phasing.”

Leading the Future

Known for his gracious demeanor, Thom notes, “I’m humbled by and very appreciative of this recognition by the AIA, understanding it is a singular acknowledgement of the tireless work of thousands. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with the finest clients, designers, and construction professionals on such impactful projects.”

People are at the center of Thom’s architectural practice. He shares his expertise openly, working side-by-side with peer professionals and emerging architects to build understanding of the challenging and evolving typology of terminal design, construction, and operation.

Thom is actively involved in airport design organizations throughout his career, including Airports Council International, American Association of Airport Executives, and Aerial Futures. His engagement, presentations, and white papers have helped advance expertise throughout the industry.

About Fentress Architects

Fentress Architects is a global design firm that passionately pursues the creation of sustainable and iconic architecture. Together with their clients, Fentress creates inspired design to improve the human environment. Founded by Curtis Fentress in 1980, the firm has designed US$52 billion in architectural projects worldwide, visited annually by more than 750 million people. Fentress is a dynamic learning organization, driven to grow its ability to design, innovate and exceed client expectations. The firm has been recognized with more than 700 honors and awards. In 2010, Curtis Fentress was recognized by the American Institute of Architects with their Award for Excellence in Public Architecture, the highest honor for an architect designing for the public sector. Fentress Architects has studios in Denver, Washington DC, Houston, Nashville, and Sacramento.

Fentress Architects has had ten architects elevated to the esteemed AIA College of Fellows, beginning with Curtis Fentress in 1996.

