Zion Health Inc's Hydrating Cream utilizes elite ingredients, such as clay minerals, hyaluronic acid, and plant extracts, to soothe and rebuild from the inside out.

Zion Health Inc. Introduces Hydrating Cream – A Moisture-Rich Formula Supporting Collagen Formation for Softer, Resilient Skin

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. announces the release of its Hydrating Moisturizing Day Cream with Hyaluronic Acid & PCA, formulated to provide long-lasting hydration while supporting collagen formation for softer, more resilient skin. Developed with a blend of plant extracts, vitamins, and mineral-rich clay, this lightweight formula is designed to help maintain moisture balance and support the skin’s natural renewal process.The Hydrating Cream features ionic clay minerals, known for their ability to deliver essential nutrients while helping to detoxify the skin. Hyaluronic acid helps retain moisture, keeping the skin hydrated throughout the day.Cloudberry seed oil, rich in antioxidants, works to reduce the visible effects of environmental stressors, while Fagus sylvatica bud extract supports cellular oxygenation to promote healthier-looking skin. Additional key ingredients such as safflower oil, vitamins A, C, and E, and omega fatty acids work together to nourish and strengthen the skin barrier.Key BenefitsDeep Hydration – Hyaluronic acid and sodium PCA help retain moisture for long-lasting hydration.Supports Collagen Production – A combination of vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts supports skin elasticity and resilience.Rich in Antioxidants – Cloudberry seed oil and vitamins A, C, and E provide protection against environmental stressors.Skin Barrier Support – Omega fatty acids and phytosterols enhance the skin’s ability to retain moisture and defend against external aggressors.Lightweight and Fast-Absorbing – A non-greasy formula that absorbs easily, making it suitable for daily use.How to UseApply gently to the face, neck, and hands. For best results, use daily before makeup application. Avoid direct contact with the eye area.Full Ingredient ListAqua (Purified Water), Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower Oil), Glyceryl Stearate, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetyl Alcohol, Propanediol, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Fagus Sylvatica Bud Extract, Glyceryl Laurate, Carbomer, Tocopherol Acetate (Vitamin E), Ethylhexylglycerin, Lemon Oil, Lime Oil, Laminaria Digitata (Sea Kelp) Extract, Panthenol, Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium PCA, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Allantoin, Ionic Clay Minerals, Rubus Chamaemorus Fruit Extract.About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is committed to developing high-quality, naturally derived personal care products that prioritize skin health. By utilizing ionic clay minerals and plant-based ingredients, the company delivers effective solutions designed to nourish, protect, and restore. Zion Health Inc. continues to innovate with products that align with a holistic approach to skincare.

