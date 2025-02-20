Tribute to California Firefighters from Dickey’s Barbecue Partners

Maurine Dickey, Founder and Chairman of The Dickey Foundation, Leads a Heartfelt Journey of Gratitude in California

Dallas, TX, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maurine Dickey, Founder and Chairman of The Dickey Foundation (the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants) recently journeyed to California to personally thank the brave firefighters who selflessly protect our communities. Accompanied by dedicated Dickey’s Barbecue franchise owners Eric Lyon (Duarte, CA), Shannon Gauthier (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), and Perri Campbell (Riverside, CA), Mrs. Dickey visited local fire departments in each of those cities to deliver warm meals and heartfelt messages of gratitude.

“Every moment spent with these courageous firefighters reminded me of the true meaning of service and sacrifice,” said Maurine Dickey. “Listening to their stories of battling fierce wildfires and supporting families through unimaginable loss was both humbling and inspiring. It was an honor to show our heartfelt thanks and let them know they are truly valued.”

During these visits, firefighters shared intimate accounts of the emotional and physical toll of combating wildfires that have reduced entire neighborhoods to ashes. In a gesture symbolizing care and community spirit, the team presented “Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™” – a small token of comfort to brighten their challenging days. Although the visit at the Riverside Fire Department was cut short due to an emergency call, it served as a poignant reminder of the relentless dedication required of these everyday heroes.

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., reflected warmly on the experience:

“At Dickey’s, we’re committed to serving great bbq and to supporting our communities. This visit was our way of saying thank you to those who put everything on the line for us every day.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, added:

“Firefighters embody the spirit of resilience and sacrifice. Their unwavering dedication, even in the most trying circumstances, inspires us to give back. We are honored to support them and ensure they know how deeply we care.”

The Dickey Foundation remains devoted to equipping and assisting first responders nationwide with the resources they need to continue their critical work. For more information on our initiatives and to learn how you can help support these heroes, please visit dickeyfoundation.org.

About The Dickey Foundation

The Dickey Foundation, formerly known as Barbecue, Boots & Badges, is the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. Dedicated to supporting first responders across the United States, the Foundation provides essential safety equipment, protective armor, rescue gear, and financial support to enhance the safety and well-being of those who risk their lives to protect their communities. By partnering with local franchisees and communities nationwide, The Dickey Foundation works tirelessly to ensure first responders have the tools and resources they need to keep us all safe. For more information or to get involved, visit www.thedickeyfoundation.org.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment

Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Pit lgarrett@dickeys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.