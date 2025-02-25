Sabancı Invests in Quantum Computing Company QuEra

Led by Google, Sabancı participated in the investment round alongside prominent investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Valor Equity Partners

One of our key strategies is to invest in the companies of the future and support our 'new economy'-focused growth strategy.” — Gökhan Eyigün

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaping its digital roadmap with the vision of becoming a developer of future disruptive technologies, Sabancı Holding has invested in the U.S.-based company QuEra Computing Inc. through its corporate venture capital fund, Sabancı Ventures. QuEra, which operates in the quantum computing sector—one of the most transformative fields in technology—is among the leading companies in its industry.QuEra was founded by globally recognized academics and scientists from Harvard and MIT. The company also operates the world's largest publicly accessible quantum computer. In its latest funding round, QuEra attracted significant interest from global tech giants and secured $230 million in financing. Led by Google, the investment round also included new prominent investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Valor Equity Partners, alongside Sabancı Ventures.Commenting on the investment, Sabancı Holding’s Group President of Strategy and Business Development, Gökhan Eyigün , stated:"As part of our vision to create a Sabancı Group that quickly adapts to the evolving global economy, continuously renews itself, grows, and strengthens, one of our key strategies is to invest in the companies of the future and support our 'new economy'-focused growth strategy. Through Sabancı Ventures, which we established in 2020 as Sabancı Holding’s Corporate Venture Capital Fund, we make minority investments in companies that have reached a certain stage within our strategic focus areas. Our goal is to contribute to the growth of these startups while also ensuring our existing companies gain access to future disruptive technologies. Our investment in Quera is a strong reflection of this vision. With this investment, we have now increased the number of companies in our Sabancı Ventures portfolio to 15. Moving forward, we will continue to evaluate investment opportunities aligned with our strategy that contribute to our Group Purpose and vision.About Sabancı Holding:Sabancı Holding, Türkiye’s leading conglomerate, is a holding company engaged in a wide variety of business activities through its subsidiaries and affiliates, mainly in the banking, financial services, energy and climate technologies, mobility solutions, material technologies and digital technologies fields. The company is committed to driving sustainable growth and innovation across all its business lines.For more information, please visit Sabancı's website at https://www.sabanci.com/en

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.