Multiple Snowmobile Crashes in Lincoln

February 20, 2025

Lincoln, NH – On the afternoon of Wednesday, February 19, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of two separate snowmobile crashes on the same trail in the Town of Lincoln.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Conservation Officers were made aware of a snowmobile crash on the Primary Trail 156 at the Bog Pond Trail Junction. The information provided was Eric Buckley, 57, of Peabody, Massachusetts, was operating a rental snowmobile as part of a guided tour and rolled it over. Buckley sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported out of the woods by the guides and taken by private vehicle to Spear Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At 2:40 p.m., a Conservation Officer was following up at the SledVentures rental facility in Lincoln for the earlier accident and a call came in for a second snowmobile accident on Primary Trail 156 in Lincoln near the Bog Pond Trail. The second accident involved a rental snowmobile and operator who had struck the tour guide while attempting to get his snowmobile unstuck from the side of the trail.

The guided tour was able to make it back to the rental facility, but tour member Alan Sisk, 65, of Georgia was operating a rental snowmobile and got stuck in the deep snow while trying to turn around. The guide, Garrett Halle, 32, of Concord, NH, was helping to free the stuck snowmobile when Sisk accidentally hit the throttle and struck Halle, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Halle was taken by private vehicle to the hospital for further medical treatment.

In both of these cases, the involved snowmobiles were rentals and their operators had limited snowmobiling experience. That said, these crashes are still under investigation.