Attorney General Statement and Court Filing in Texas v. Becerra Regarding Section 504

Posted Thursday, February 20, 2025

Attorney General Hilgers joined the lawsuit because of a new, overreaching federal regulation that hijacks Section 504 for political purposes and threatens the way Nebraska provides mental health services. He appreciates the importance of Section 504 to disabled Nebraskans and parents of children with disabilities. As shown in the status report filed last night by the states, the primary purpose of the complaint is not to challenge Section 504 or threaten funding for Nebraskans with disabilities. The Attorney General will reevaluate Nebraska’s involvement or take other appropriate action if the legal protection and funding provided by Section 504 becomes threatened.

