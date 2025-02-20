Tyson Group Named to 2025 Training Industry Watchlist for Sales Training & Enablement

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, an award-winning sales consulting, coaching, and training firm trusted by leading brands in sports, business, and entertainment, has been named to the 2025 Training Industry Sales Training & Enablement Companies Watchlist. This recognition highlights Tyson Group’s continued commitment to driving revenue growth and optimizing sales effectiveness through cutting-edge, data-driven training solutions.

“The companies selected for our Sales Training and Enablement Watchlist are making a significant impact with innovative learning methodologies and tailored sales training solutions,” said Danielle Draewell, market and business intelligence manager at Training Industry, Inc. “These organizations bring fresh perspectives, leveraging technology, personalization, and industry expertise to enhance sales performance and drive learner success.”

Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group, reinforced the company’s mission and focus on results: "In today’s evolving sales landscape, organizations need more than just training—they need strategies that drive revenue and optimize performance. At Tyson Group, we specialize in helping businesses shorten sales cycles, increase close rates, and build high-performing sales teams. This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of sales excellence and measurable impact.”

Industry Recognition for Sales Training & Enablement Excellence

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, evaluates top organizations based on:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings

of program and service offerings Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the sales training market

in the sales training market Client and customer representation

Business performance and growth

At Tyson Group, Sales Team Science™ is the foundation of every training and consulting engagement. Through predictive analysis, Tyson Group assesses sales teams, identifies performance gaps, and delivers customized coaching designed to help organizations exceed revenue targets. Their proven methodology helps companies increase sales productivity, shorten sales cycles, and improve close rates—transforming training into real business results.

For more information about Tyson Group, visit tysongroup.com .

Tyson Group Contact: Chip St. Clair | chip.stclair@tysongroup.com

