Technical Product Manager Interview Prep Course 2025 - Interview Kickstart's Adds GenAi For Tech Product Managers Program

Interview Kickstart, a leading platform for interview preparation and professional training for career development, is attracting a lot of attention with the Interview Kickstart Tech Product Manager course reviews. The Tech Product Manager course is designed to help candidates gain technical skills and assist them in passing FAANG+ interviews. The course is specifically designed for current product and program managers to transition to technical product managers. For more information, visit: https://interviewkickstart.com/courses/technical-product-manager-interview-masterclass

"I cracked a job offer this month with a very good salary hike. I joined IKS in February 2023 in the Engineering Manager batch. I was impressed by the coverage (DSA, System Design, Behavioral interviews, Offer Negotiations, LinkedIn search, Mock interviews, Coaching sessions, and Resume review sessions). Trust me, everything was super useful. In my job search, I used to make many mistakes but things got corrected after going through IKS 6-month curriculum. I took all 15 mock interviews which I believe was the best part. I started weak but ended much stronger. Additionally, the support team was so fast that all my requests were taken care of swiftly. I have never seen such fast responses. Overall, it is the best investment of my life", says one of the Interview Kickstart Tech Product Manager course reviews online.

The Technical Product Manager course focuses on crucial topics like system design, scalable systems, and domain-specific product management topics. The curriculum is industry-benchmarked and led by FAANG+ instructors. Interview Kickstart goes beyond just technical knowledge and skills and focuses on leadership skills, team management, and running cross-functional teams, which are all essential for a technical product manager.

As Interview Kickstart had announced earlier, the Technical Product Manager course also involves live mock interviews with hiring managers from companies like Google, Amazon, Meta, and other tier-1 tech companies. This allows the learners to gain real perspective into hiring standards and help practice domain-specific scenarios with detailed feedback.

With the Interview Kickstart Technical Program Manager Course, the learners take 15+ live classes where they are taught about system design, program planning, program execution, program monitoring & reporting, and other topics.

A 3-week career coaching module is also offered in this Technical Product Manager course candidates attend 3 live classes on topics like interview preparation, resume building & LinkedIn masterclass, and salary negotiation masterclass. This module makes the students ready for the challenging TPM interviews and crack them.

During the 6-month support period, the learners go through 15 mock interviews that test and polish their interview skills, 1:1 technical/career coaching, and more.

Interview Kickstart Technical Product Manager course reviews are a testament to the fact that graduates often report successful placements in high-paying roles in top-tier companies, leveraging Interview Kickstart's Technical Product Manager course and the invaluable insights provided by FAANG+ instructors. For more information, visit: https://interviewkickstart.com/blogs/articles/the-product-manager-career-path

About Interview Kickstart

Interview Kickstart (IK), established in 2014, is a leading platform for interview preparation, specifically catering to tech professionals looking to break through major companies like FAANG and tier-1 companies. Interview Kickstart has a stellar record of successfully training over 20,000 alumni who have become successful in their careers and earned an average salary hike of 66.5% with placement in FAANG companies.

Interview Kickstart offers more than 20 specialized courses that are designed specifically for job roles like software engineering, machine learning, engineering management, and more. These courses are offered by Interview Kickstart through a pool of more than 500+ instructors, mostly from FAANG companies, including hiring managers and technical leads from Google, Amazon, Meta, etc.

Interview Kickstart is the most comprehensive learning platform offering a complete learning experience, from live instructor-led classes to over 100,000 hours of video resources and an enormous repository of practice problems. They also provide personalized 1:1 mentorship with FAANG interviewers, live mock interviews, and career coaching for resume optimization, LinkedIn branding, and salary negotiation.

Interview Kickstart also provides 6 to 10 months of further support for any classes that one may have missed and access to self-paced content, mock interviews, and career coaching. It has ensured that graduates receive offers with a compensation package of more than $300,000 per annum, which makes IK a very transformational investment for tech professionals.

