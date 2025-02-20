Coface appoints Gonzague Noël as Group Chief Operating Officer

Paris, 20 February 2024 – 17.35

Coface announces the appointment of Gonzague Noël as Group Chief Operating Officer. This change is effective as of 3 February 2025. Based in Paris, Gonzague reports to Xavier Durand, Chief Executive Officer of Coface. He replaces Declan Daly, who is pursuing his career outside the Group.

Previously, Gonzague was Head of Global Business Administration & Strategic Initiatives at HSBC CIB, where he was responsible for optimizing resources and improving efficiency.

He began his career at GE Healthcare in 2001 before holding various management positions within GE Corporate and GE Capital, overseeing strategic projects, M&A operations and operational transformations in Europe, Asia and America.



With more than 20 years of international experience, Gonzague brings to Coface solid strategic and operational expertise in the management of large-scale transformation projects.

Gonzague holds a Master of science (MSc) from Emlyon Business School.





FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

(subject to change)

Q1-2025 results: 5 May 2025 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting: 14 May 2025

H1-2025 results: 31 July 2025 (after market close)

9M-2025 results: 3 November 2025 (after market close)

COFACE: FOR TRADE

With over 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in Trade Credit Insurance & risk management, and a recognized provider of Factoring, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Bonding, and Information Services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~100,000 clients in 100 countries build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses. With Coface’s insight and advice, these companies can make informed decisions. The Group' solutions strengthen their ability to sell by providing them with reliable information on their commercial partners and protecting them against non-payment risks, both domestically and for export. In 2024, Coface employed ~5,236 people and registered a turnover of €1.84 billion.







www.coface.com







COFACE SA is listed in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA





