INE Security's Cybersecurity and IT Training Enhances Career Stability in Tech





CARY, N.C., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security, a provider of networking and cybersecurity training, is enhancing its training programs to help IT professionals navigate shifts in the technology job market. With advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning reshaping industry demands, workforce changes have contributed to increased uncertainty for technology professionals. Reports indicate that approximately 7,000 jobs have been cut across major technology firms in 2025, raising concerns about job stability in the sector.

In response to evolving industry needs and job market volatility, INE Security, a global leader in networking and cybersecurity training, remains committed to equipping IT professionals with the skills needed to succeed. The company provides hands-on training, certification programs, and structured learning paths tailored to the growing complexities of cybersecurity and networking roles, emphasizing practical expertise to help professionals adapt to industry shifts.



"Continuous learning and adaptation are more important than ever for individuals hoping to succeed in their networking and cybersecurity career," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "It is vital that professionals maintain a continuous cycle of learning. Training gives learners the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. Hands-on practice helps them understand tasks better. Certifications show that they have learned well and prove their skill mastery.”



Key Benefits of INE’s Training and Certification Programs:

Enhanced Employability: Executives, supervisors, and HR professionals are completely aligned in considering industry or professional certifications the most compelling during the hiring process, according to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Practical Experience: The human element was involved in 68% of cybersecurity breaches in 2023 (Verizon's 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report). Practical, hands-on experience and industry-recognized certifications validate the skills needed to minimize this risk.

Flexible Learning Paths: From foundational courses to advanced certifications, learners can tailor their education to career goals and market needs.



“With every technological advancement, the skill sets required to manage, secure, and innovate within these systems evolve,” added Warn. “INE Security’s commitment to updating our course materials and labs ensures that our students are always at the forefront of the industry. Our focus is on making them indispensable in their current roles and highly attractive to prospective employers. INE’s training programs are more than just skill-building—they are career lifelines for professionals affected by market disruptions.”



For more information about how INE can help stabilize users' cybersecurity and networking career goals, users can visit www.ine.com.

