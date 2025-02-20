Orocidin and Syngene Partner to Accelerate Biotech Innovation

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocidin A/S (“Orocidin”), a subsidiary of Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) (“Nordicus” or the “Company”), a financial consulting company specializing in supporting Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies in establishing themselves in the U.S. market, announces a strategic partnership with Syngene International Limited (“Syngene”),

Syngene’s mission is to work as an extension of its client’s team. Together the teams solve the complex challenges associated with GMP peptide development programs using cutting-edge technology and scalable solutions, while maintaining the highest quality standards. Syngene’s capabilities enable efficient and scalable manufacturing with reduced lead times, ensuring the most robust and streamlined supply chain for future commercialization.

“We are very impressed with Syngene’s professionalism, commitment to scientific excellence, and ability to deliver high-quality work on time,” said Allan Wehnert, CEO & Founder of Orocidin. “This partnership secures access to highly skilled scientists and state-of-the-art facilities ensuring the development and progress of Orocidin’s QR-01.”

Alex Del Priore, Senior Vice President – Development & Manufacturing Services, Syngene International Ltd added: "We are delighted to partner with Orocidin in advancing their peptide programs. With a shared focus on speed, scale, and supply chain security, Syngene is well positioned to help biotech companies like Oricidin bring new drugs to market faster and more reliably.”

For further information, contact:

Mr. Henrik Rouf

Chief Executive Officer

hr@nordicuspartners.com

Tel +1 310 666 0750

Investor Relations

Jonathan Paterson

Harbor Access Investor Relations

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

About Orocidin

Orocidin’s mission is to develop the preferred treatment against aggressive periodontitis. Our innovative therapeutic agent, QR-01, distinguishes itself through its unique ability to provide treatment of both inflammation and bacterial infection.

About Syngene

Syngene International Ltd. is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors. Syngene's more than 5600 scientists offer both skills and the capacity to deliver great science, robust data security, and world class manufacturing, at speed, to improve time-to-market and lower the cost of innovation. With 2.2 Mn sq. ft of specialized discovery, development, and manufacturing facilities, Syngene works with biotech companies pursuing leading-edge science as well as multinationals, including BMS, GSK, Zoetis and Merck KGaA. For more details, visit www.syngeneintl.com For the Company’s latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, visit https://esgreport.syngeneintl.com.

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation is the only U.S. publicly traded business accelerator and holding company for Nordic life sciences companies. Leveraging decades of combined management experience in domestic and global corporate sectors, Nordicus excels in corporate finance activities including business and market development, growth strategies, talent acquisition, partnership building, capital raising, and facilitating company acquisitions and sales. In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert ApS, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Threads and BlueSky.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our investors. There may be events in the future, however, that we are not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.