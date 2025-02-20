Governor Stein Announces 151 Jobs as Fence Company Selects Columbus County for New HQ and Manufacturing Center

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that Barrier Fencing Supply Company, a business offering a broad selection of aluminum and vinyl fences to residential and commercial markets, will create 151 jobs in North Carolina. The company reports it will invest $15 million to establish a headquarters and manufacturing center in Columbus County.

“North Carolina’s southeast region and Columbus County are a terrific place to do business,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Barrier Fencing’s project brings good jobs and welcome investment there and the company’s decision shows once again that CEOs recognize North Carolina’s advantages as a business location.”

Barrier Fencing Supply Company is a fencing wholesaler and distributor serving clients across the United States. The business began as a fencing installation company, but quickly moved into supplying its own products to customers. The company’s project in Columbus County will establish a headquarters operation as well as a manufacturing plant for its fencing product lines, enabling the company to bring a large portion of its manufacturing activity back to the United States.

“Our aim is to generate employment, assist those in need, and to make a meaningful difference in the community,” said Tony Bowling, CEO for Barrier Fencing Supply Company. “Our goals and progress will be achieved thanks to the State of North Carolina and Columbus County. We are thankful and look forward to this partnership.”

“North Carolina is the number one state for manufacturing in the Southeast, so it’s only natural that Barrier Fencing would choose to expand here,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “From our outstanding transportation networks and quality infrastructure to our skilled and available workforce, North Carolina offers everything a manufacturer needs to succeed.”

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new jobs will be $44,114. The current average wage in Columbus County is $44,081.

A performance-based grant of $275,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Barrier Fencing’s project into Columbus County. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Making products in the United States strengthens our economy, so it’s great to see Barrier Fencing choose Columbus County for their new manufacturing plant,” said N.C. House Majority Leader Brenden Jones. “We welcome these new jobs and further private-sector investment to our region.”

“Many state, regional, and local partners worked hard behind the scenes to support the Barrier Fencing team during its site selection process,” said N.C. Senator Bill Rabon. “I appreciate this collaborative teamwork very much, and our community looks forward to supporting the company as they establish operations in Columbus County.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Commerce Department’s Division of Workforce Solutions, North Carolina’s Southeast, Columbus County, and the Columbus County Economic Development Commission.

Note: The performance-based grant of $275,000 from the One North Carolina is based on the creation of 61 jobs and a total capital investment of $14.3 million.