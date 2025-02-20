Bitget's CEO Gracy Chen Joins Consensus Hong Kong 2025





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company will be attending Consensus 2025, set to be held in Hong Kong, scheduled from February 18 to 20 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. Consensus' expansion into Hong Kong highlights Asia's growth as a global powerhouse for Web3, with millions of crypto users, blockchain developers, and industry leaders. Serving as the most influential crypto event, Hong Kong sees itself strategically positioned as a pivotal digital assets hub, uniting East and West for pivotal conversations and plans that will define what’s next for the future of technology.

Bitget CEO, Gracy Chen, will be a distinguished speaker at the event, sharing her insights on a panel titled 'Beyond Trading: How Crypto is Shaping the Market' on the Mainstage on Wednesday, 19 February, at 2:30 PM HKT. Since assuming the role of CEO in May 2024, Gracy has been instrumental in driving Bitget's global strategy, leading to a fourfold increase in the company's user base and establishing strategic partnerships, including collaborations with big names like Lionel Messi and LALIGA. Her leadership has propelled Bitget into the ranks of the top global exchanges.

"One trend that I observed is the integration of centralized exchange and decentralized exchange. All of the strongest exchanges have put a lot of resources into building their DEX service, not just focusing on the CEX service. In 2024, we saw great growth in our DEX, Bitget Wallet, which hit 45 million users," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. "For trash time in the market, it is the best time to be more focused on our own product and really create value for our targeted users and community. That's probably how we survived in the last bear market."





On February 18th, Bitget held the BGB Builders Night, an exclusive event celebrating BGB's all-time high. The event promises networking with fellow BGB holders, industry influencers, and project founders and was opened by Bitget CEO Gracy, who shed light on Bitget's future developments. Attendees engaged with key members of the BGB and Bitget Wallet teams, participated in the 'BGB Hunt' for a chance to win $BGB, and exchanged ideas with Bitget CEO, Gracy.

Participation in Consensus Hong Kong 2025 shows Bitget's dedication to creating a collaborative environment to drive innovation within the crypto community. This event will convene the industry's brightest minds, serving as a launchpad for meaningful discussions, networking, and the forging of partnerships that will influence the trajectory of the digital asset landscape.

