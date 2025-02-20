NordLayer announces plans for revolutionary enterprise browser

Experts from the cybersecurity powerhouse that created NordVPN are preparing to launch an enterprise browser — join the waitlist

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLayer , a toggle-ready network security platform for business from the cybersecurity powerhouse that created NordVPN , is preparing to launch a new-generation enterprise browser. The upcoming NordLayer Enterprise Browser, built on years of experience developing tools to combat cyber threats, will feature a wide range of security capabilities to protect modern businesses as their daily tasks shift to the web.

"Introducing an enterprise browser is a natural progression for us. We’ve established a strong foundation in securing business networks, empowering organizations to protect and manage their traffic at the network level. Over the past two years, we’ve already made strides in the browser security space with the launch of our browser extension. As enterprises increasingly depend on web applications, it’s clear that the browser has become a critical gateway — essential not just for productivity but also as a frontline for security," says Donatas Tamelis, managing director at NordLayer. "With the introduction of a full-fledged enterprise browser, CISOs and security teams will be able to control security settings in the browser, manage network access and segmentation, and observe users’ activity without interrupting them."

Gartner predicts that by 2030, enterprise browsers will be the go-to platform for productivity and security. They'll work across both managed and unmanaged devices, making hybrid work smoother than ever.

The NordLayer Enterprise Browser will help organizations navigate and combat the cybersecurity challenges emerging from current workplace trends, such as the shift to a web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) application environment. According to research , 50% of employees claim they can complete all of their work using a web browser, and 80% rely on one for most tasks due to the growing transition to the web.

The switch from desktop to web-based apps requires more safety measures in the browser itself. The enterprise browser will provide defense against critical web-based threats, including phishing attacks, malware infiltration, unauthorized data sharing, and dangerous file transfer vulnerabilities. NordLayer’s solution will offer centralized security control for CISOs and security teams. It will make setting up and enforcing advanced security policies in the browser easier, safeguarding sensitive business data. Additionally, the product will provide high-level observability and quicker incident response, while the built-in security features will ensure stronger threat prevention.

The enterprise browser will also address the risks associated with the increasing adoption of the bring your own device (BYOD) policy. Two-thirds of surveyed organizations estimate that at least 50% of devices on their network are unmanaged. The NordLayer Enterprise Browser will simplify network security for organizations with unmanaged devices. It will eliminate the need to deploy and maintain other endpoint software on personal hardware and lower the expenses of containing unmanaged devices on an organization’s network. Consequently, the browser will refine device oversight by allowing companies to transition from fully managed to partially or unmanaged hardware, reducing device management costs in general.

The product will further support BYOD equipment, ensuring employees can securely access the organization’s resources through the browser alone without installing additional intrusive security apps on personal devices, providing a user-friendly experience.

Key capabilities to expect from the NordLayer Enterprise Browser:

Enhanced security measures and more control. The solution will offer high-level observability and full-scale response features — all in one package.

The solution will offer high-level observability and full-scale response features — all in one package. A combination of ZTNA and SWG for a unified solution. The browser will merge years of NordLayer experience and capability to combine zero trust network access (ZTNA) and secure web gateway (SWG) features into one solution.

The browser will merge years of NordLayer experience and capability to combine zero trust network access (ZTNA) and secure web gateway (SWG) features into one solution. Data loss prevention (DLP) . Controls for copy-paste functionality as well as camera and microphone use and prevention of unauthorized downloads and uploads will help protect sensitive company information.

Controls for copy-paste functionality as well as camera and microphone use and prevention of unauthorized downloads and uploads will help protect sensitive company information. Centralized control. The enterprise browser will allow CISOs and security teams to establish and enforce advanced security policies for all users effortlessly.

The enterprise browser will allow CISOs and security teams to establish and enforce advanced security policies for all users effortlessly. Support for business growth. Designed to scale with businesses, it will ensure security without disrupting workflows or compromising employee productivity.



To join the waitlist, please visit NordLayer’s website .

ABOUT NORDLAYER

NordLayer provides toggle-ready, scalable, and seamless network security for businesses of all sizes. Built on the standard of NordVPN , the platform empowers distributed teams with secure connections that align with today’s compliance needs. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, NordLayer utilizes the ZTNA, SWG, and FWaaS frameworks, offering tailored security plans and layered solutions that simplify network protection and scale with a business. NordLayer is part of the cybersecurity powerhouse Nord Security . For more information: https://nordlayer.com/

Contact:

inga@nordsec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.