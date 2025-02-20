Mulberry crosses 1M customers protected and expands to Canada

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulberry, the people-first protection platform, has announced today that along with their Canadian expansion they now have more than one million customers on the platform.

“Mulberry is on a mission to protect everything customers buy with best-in-class protection and a top-rated customer experience,” said Mulberry CEO Chinedu Eleanya. “As we expand into global markets, we’re excited to continue the transformation of the protection plan industry.”

Mulberry’s vast catalog of covered products ranges from electronics to furniture to home goods to musical instruments to apparel. Coverage goes beyond product defects covered by a manufacturer’s warranty, protecting customers against accidental damage and issues caused by normal wear and tear.

“We’ve been heads down over the past few years, focusing on building out our platform and technology,” continued Chinedu Eleanya. “With the launch of our patented Classifier technology and our Obligor infrastructure, in 2025 we’re keen on rapid expansion and are looking forward to sharing more about how we partner with retailers across multiple verticals to embed peace of mind into their customer journey with a cutting edge product protection solution.”

To learn more about the Mulberry protection plan platform or how you can customize the program for your business needs, visit getmulberry.com or reach out to sales@getmulberry.com.

About Mulberry

Mulberry is a people-first product protection platform that offers solutions for retail partners and consumers. Mulberry product protection plans can be purchased directly from Mulberry or through qualified retail partners. Mulberry protects customer purchases from accidental damages and losses with a best-in-class solution that offers simple claims-filing and fast resolutions. To learn more about Mulberry, visit https://www.getmulberry.com .

Press contact: press@getmulberry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.