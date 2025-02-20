AR.IO Launches Mainnet to Power First Permanent Cloud Network





NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AR.IO is launching the mainnet of the world’s first permanent cloud network, a core infrastructure layer for the Arweave blockchain and AO Super Computer. This decentralized, blockchain-powered network will allow users to upload and access permanently stored data, applications, and domain names.

The AR.IO mainnet launch follows a period of rapid adoption, with over 1 million monthly active users relying on AR.IO gateways to read, write, and query data. Its use cases are growing across industries like dApp hosting, blockchain archival, Web3 gaming, and cloud storage to name a few. Most recently, AR.IO has helped to address some of the most pressing challenges in AI development, including content provenance, immutable model storage, and transparent LLM training practices.

Because AR.IO is built on Arweave’s unique “pay once, store forever” model, all data, applications, and content hosted on the network are permanent and censorship-resistant. Unlike traditional cloud providers, users never face unexpected data loss or service interruptions. Their content remains accessible indefinitely, without reliance on centralized entities prone to outages, data leaks, or de-platforming.

Commenting on the mainnet launch, Phil Mataras, Founder and CEO of AR.IO, says: “The AR.IO Mainnet is more than just the culmination of four years of building on Arweave and getting permanent storage into the hands of everyone. It's the start of a sustainable foundation for an internet that never loses its integrity.”

AR.IO’s unique feature innovations include:

Permanent, accessible data - Tamper-proof, subscription-free storage on Arweave with fast, location-independent access, ensuring data remains available indefinitely.

- Tamper-proof, subscription-free storage on Arweave with fast, location-independent access, ensuring data remains available indefinitely. Permissionless incentives - Open, protocol-driven rewards for network participants, fostering a sustainable and self-sufficient decentralized ecosystem.

- Open, protocol-driven rewards for network participants, fostering a sustainable and self-sufficient decentralized ecosystem. Decentralized hosting - Reliable, censorship-resistant infrastructure for permanent apps, websites, and interactive platforms, eliminating dependence on traditional hosting services.

- Reliable, censorship-resistant infrastructure for permanent apps, websites, and interactive platforms, eliminating dependence on traditional hosting services. Arweave Name System (ArNS) - Permanent, non-expiring smart domains that easily integrate with dApps, websites, and digital identities, giving a friendly name for your wallet or transaction data while removing the need for centralized registrars.

- Permanent, non-expiring smart domains that easily integrate with dApps, websites, and digital identities, giving a friendly name for your wallet or transaction data while removing the need for centralized registrars. Built for developers - Interoperable, open-source infrastructure that integrates across Web3 ecosystems, making it easy to build, deploy, and scale decentralized applications.



With mainnet comes the token generation event for $ARIO, the utility token that fuels the AR.IO ecosystem. $ARIO powers staking, network rewards, and incentives for participants who operate or delegate to gateways.

Beyond securing the network, $ARIO enables users to purchase and manage ArNS smart domains, providing a permanent, blockchain-native identity for apps, data, and digital ownership.

The AR.IO mainnet launch introduces a new phase for decentralized cloud infrastructure, redefining how data, applications, and identities persist on the web, permanently.

About AR.IO

AR.IO is the first permanent cloud network, providing decentralized, censorship-resistant access to data, storage, and domains. Built on Arweave, AR.IO ensures information and applications remain universally accessible, tamper-proof, and free from centralized control. Its incentivized gateway network enhances reliability, while self-sovereign, permanent domains eliminate renewals and offer true digital ownership. AR.IO envisions an internet that is resilient, equitable, and neutral, where businesses, creators, individuals, and society as a whole are empowered to thrive.

To learn more about AR.IO users can visit https://ar.io/ and follow @ar_io_network on X

