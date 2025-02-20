Entro Security Expands Non-Human Identity Protection With Google Workspace Integration

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entro Security, the leader in Non-Human Identity (NHI) and Secrets Security, today announced its latest integration with Google Workspace, empowering security teams to detect, monitor and govern secrets and NHI risks across popular apps like Google Drive and Google Chat.

With cloud-first enterprises increasingly relying on Google Workspace, programmatic credentials like API keys and tokens are frequently mishandled as they get stored in files, shared in chats, or forgotten in collaborative documents, both public and private to the organization. This growing attack surface exposes organizations to more potential breaches, compliance violations and insider threats.

While Google does offer broad security controls, it does not natively scan for secrets in messaging apps or user generated content. A 2024 report found that 40.2% of Google Drive files contain sensitive data, with 34.2% shared externally and over 350,000 files publicly accessible, highlighting the growing risk of secrets exposure in cloud collaboration tools.

Entro’s latest integration brings automated risk detection and real-time governance to Google Workspace, ensuring NHIs are properly secured without disrupting business workflows. Key capabilities include:

Google Drive Secret Scanning : Detects exposed secrets in documents, images - via computer vision - and files shared within the organization or with external third parties.

: Detects exposed secrets in documents, images - via computer vision - and files shared within the organization or with external third parties. Google Chat Secret Scanning : Identifies and addresses at-risk NHIs and secrets shared in conversations

: Identifies and addresses at-risk NHIs and secrets shared in conversations NHI Permissions & Risk Analysis : Alerts and contextualizes over-privileged Google non-human identities with excessive permissions across Google APIs

: Alerts and contextualizes over-privileged Google non-human identities with excessive permissions across Google APIs Google Identity Management: Provides full visibility into NHI accounts and maps them to human owners for accountability and remediation

"Security teams struggle with NHI sprawl, and Google Workspace is one of the most overlooked areas of exposure," said Itzik Alvas, CEO and co-founder at Entro Security. "Our new integration ensures organizations gain more visibility and control over NHIs and secrets before they become a security incident."

The new integration further strengthens Entro’s industry-first NHI Security Platform, allowing security teams to proactively reduce risk, enforce governance and automate response without hindering productivity. The platform now covers GCP services, code repositories such as GitHub, GitLab and Bitbucket, CI/CD pipelines, messaging apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams, secrets vaults including AWS Secrets Manager, HashiCorp Vault and Azure Key Vault, databases, collaboration tools and more.

To learn more about Entro’s platform and integrations, or to schedule a demo, please visit: https://entro.security/demo/

Entro will be hosting the NHI Global Summit on February 27th, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, NY. NHI Global brings together the most influential global players in the non-human identity space that has exploded in the past year. Experience engaging sessions, keynotes, panel discussions and networking. For more information, or to register, please visit: https://entro.security/nhi-global-summit/

About Entro Security

A pioneer and leader in the non-human identity space, Entro Security provides an NHIs and Secrets Security platform designed for security teams. Entro secures and manages the lifecycle of NHIs and secrets, enabling organizations to securely utilize NHIs from inception to rotation.

The platform integrates seamlessly within an organization's existing vaults, secret creation and exposure locations and offers unique Non-Human Identity Detection and Response (NHIDR) capabilities. Entro has received numerous industry recognitions including, Gartner Cool Vendor, Venafi’s Most Promising Machine Identity Startup,and 2023 Globee Awards Winner for Startup Achievement of the Year. For more information, visit entro.security.

