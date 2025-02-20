Co-CEO Model Accelerates NextHome’s Growth Strategy

NextHome, Inc. is excited to announce that James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson are partnering in the role of Chief Executive Officer.

This future-focused collaboration is announced as NextHome plans to accelerate its growth and pioneer what’s next in real estate.

“In this shifting market, hope isn’t a strategy; but a strategy gives everyone hope,” Robinson said. “This co-CEO structure empowers NextHome to ramp up our already winning strategy in a way that leaves no one behind.”

Dwiggins will drive national expansion with Vice President of Sales Charis Moreno, while Robinson scales internal operations with Chief Operating Officer Tei Baishiki to handle the expected growth.

Since founding NextHome in 2015, Dwiggins and Baishiki, alongside a corporate team of industry all-stars, have catapulted the company to the No. 1 ranked franchise in owner satisfaction across all industries as recognized by Franchise Business Review.

By changing the way consumers work with local agents and shop for real estate online, the NextHome franchise has grown to over 600 offices and nearly 6,000 members across the country. The company closed over 30,000 transactions in 2024 worth over $11B in volume.

In 2024, NextHome was recognized by The Financial Times as one of Americas’ 500 Fastest-Growing Companies. This marks NextHome’s third year on the list.

By leveling up the CEO role, NextHome is laying the groundwork to accelerate this growth–doubling office and agent count over the next four years with a target of 100,000 transactions annually.

Both Dwiggins and Robinson have been recognized as top leaders in the real estate industry, having been selected as RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers.

For the past decade, Robinson has excelled as NextHome’s Chief Strategy Officer. He is the innovator of the company’s popular Humans Over Houses® slogan and branding.

Prior to his career with NextHome, Robinson was Chief Operating Officer of Better Homes & Gardens Mason-McDuffie, overseeing 35 offices and 1,300+ REALTORS®, and served as chief strategic officer at Prosper Marketing Inc. His background includes roles at SmartZip, North Point Real Estate, and Keller Williams.

Robinson’s extensive real estate experience in strategy, operations, sales training, recruitment, and marketing have positioned NextHome as one of real estate’s most desirable franchises.

Robinson and Dwiggins’s camaraderie is noticeable as they co-host the popular “Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered” podcast.

Please join us in congratulating James and Keith on this exciting co-CEO collaboration!

About NextHome, Inc.

NextHome, Inc. is an independently owned national franchisor with a focus on changing the way consumers work with local agents and shop for real estate online. Recently ranked as the No. 1 real estate franchise in the country in owner satisfaction, the NextHome franchise has 600 offices and nearly 6,000 members across the country. The company closed over 30,000 transactions in 2024 worth over $11B in volume.

