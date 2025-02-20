NANO Nuclear Energy to Present Keynote Speech and Announced as the Diamond Sponsor of the SMR Canada Summit 2025

Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Canada Summit 2025 will be held in Strathcona County, Alberta on March 4-5, 2025

New York, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it is the Diamond Sponsor of the upcoming SMR Canada Summit 2025, to be held in Strathcona County, Alberta on March 4-5, 2025. Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development James Walker will lead a keynote presentation titled “Finding Opportunities in the Resurgent Nuclear Energy Industry” on Tuesday, March 4th, at 9:30am.

SMR Canada Summit serves as a vital platform for educating and informing local entrepreneurs, government officials, and the broader community about the potential of Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia as pioneering sites for nuclear development in Western Canada. The Summit features in-depth discussions on a variety of critical topics, including site development, safety protocols, transportation logistics, cutting-edge technology, community engagement strategies, economic impacts, and workforce development, bringing together all the relevant stakeholders including technology suppliers, EPC's, governments, regulators, utilities, First Nations, NGO's and end users.

By bringing together diverse stakeholders from across Canada, the event not only provides valuable insights but also fosters a well-informed and engaged community prepared to participate in and support the responsible growth of nuclear energy in the region.

“The Canadian government has shown considerable support for advanced nuclear technologies as the country strives to achieve 100% net-zero carbon electricity by 2050,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “This summit reflects the nation’s commitment to fostering innovation and the eventual deployment of small modular and micro reactor energy systems. We’re pleased to play a role in driving these efforts forward with our high technology readiness level KRONOS MMR™ reactor energy system and the continuation of proactive discussions with the Canadian National Laboratory and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.”

The recently acquired KRONOS MMR™ energy system was the first small modular reactor to enter the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission’s (CNSC) formal licensing review. Following the close of this acquisition, NANO Nuclear has focused on reestablishing and advancing discussions with the CNSC to ensure compliance with all relevant regulations and to move the energy system into the next phase of review.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Announced as the Diamond Sponsor of the SMR Canada Summit 2025, to be held in Strathcona County, Alberta on March 4-5, 2025.

“This summit will play a pivotal role in fostering a robust nuclear energy industry nationwide and I’m thrilled to engage with Canada’s leading professionals,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “NANO Nuclear aims to establish itself as the premiere small modular and micro reactor innovator in Canada. Our acquisition of KRONOS MMR™ energy system positions us to take an active role in the country’s expanding energy sector, paving the way for high-level discussions with Canadian regulators and laboratories integral to meeting Canada’s ambitious clean-energy goals. I look forward to delivering a keynote address to some of the most knowledgeable and dedicated experts in Canada’s nuclear sector and collaborating with them to establish the nation as a leader in advanced energy technologies.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors. NANO Nuclear is also developing patented stationary KRONOS MMR™ Energy System and space focused, portable LOKI MMR™.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further NANO Nuclear information, please contact:

Email: IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy X PLATFORM

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) or related state or non-U.S. nuclear fuel licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Attachment

Figure 1 NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Announced as the Diamond Sponsor of the SMR Canada Summit 2025, to be held in Strathcona County, Alberta on March 4-5, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.