Lucky Charms™, Strawberry Blossom, Oatmilk, Tropical Peach, and Crème Cold Brew Highlight Spring Menu at Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter's Coffee introduces new limited-time menu items featuring Lucky Charms Magical Marshmallows, springtime flavors like peach and strawberry blossom, an indulgent new oatmilk latte, and créme cold brews for all tastes. Now available at 850+ locations in 31 states.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you tap into breakfast cereal nostalgia, springtime-inspired tastes, oatmilk indulgence, or new twists on crème cold brews, there’s something for every mood on the Scooter’s Coffee spring menu lineup.

The Lucky Charms™ Latte at Scooter’s Coffee features Magical Marshmallows straight from the Lucky Charms cereal you know and love. This magically delicious drink comes hot, iced or blended, and features vanilla flavors mixed with our world-class espresso. For an extra bit of luck and nostalgia, it comes topped with whipped cream and adorned with marshmallow hearts, stars and horseshoes, clovers and blue moons, unicorns and rainbows, and tasty red balloons!

Add a bit o’ magic to any of your Scooter’s Coffee favorites with our Lucky Charms™ Cold Foam. This nostalgic drink topper will have you daydreaming of the days you used to watch Saturday morning cartoons in your PJs. It features our smooth vanilla cold foam topped with the beloved Lucky Charms Magical Marshmallows for a delightfully charming twist. The Lucky Charms Latte and Lucky Charms Cold Foam are only available for a limited time, so catch them before the magic disappears!

We’re welcoming spring with sweet strawberry and bold rose flavors! The Strawberry Blossom Red Bull Infusion takes Red Bull Yellow Edition (tropical) and blends in a refreshing mix of lemonade, strawberry, and rose flavors. The Strawberry Blossom Matcha features our high-quality and antioxidant-rich matcha green tea latte but takes it to new floral heights with our strawberry rose flavored cold foam. These drinks will be in full bloom for springtime only, so Scoot On Around™ to try them soon!

This new Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oatmilk Latte delivers a comforting blend of spice and indulgence. Whether you order it hot, iced, or blended, this latte invites you to cozy up with warm flavors, rich espresso, and creamy Califia Farms Oatmilk. Add an extra shot of espresso to boost the indulgence!

Refresh and recharge with the perfect balance of sweet peach and tropical mango flavors in our new Peach Bliss Quencher™. Our Quenchers feature a base of natural fruit flavors with light caffeination from green coffee extract to give your day a boost. Add on cold foam with a flavor of your choice to elevate the bliss!

At Scooter’s Coffee, our cold brew is slow-steeped in each store for maximum freshness and smooth flavors. Our new Crème Cold Brews lineup takes cold brew to the next level with your choice of three incredible flavor options: Caramelicious® Crème Cold Brew, Cinnamon Crème Cold Brew, or our new Vanilla Crème Cold Brew. No matter which flavor you choose, expect to indulge in our bold cold brew topped with a splash of heavy cream and flavored cold foam.

Your next springtime favorite can be found at the end of the rainbow at Scooter’s Coffee! Visit scooterscoffee.com, visit your local Scooter’s Coffee location or download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to experience our spring menu for yourself.

DOWNLOAD HERE: Media kit including broadcast- and web-ready graphics of new drinks, general b-roll of drinks and stores, and additional assets.

###

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blu e Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2024 net sales of U.S. $20 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit www.generalmills.com.

About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee uses only the finest coffee beans in the world, which are roasted by its affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, in Omaha, Nebraska. In over 25 years of business, the key to Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

Scooter’s Coffee‘s network includes more than 850 stores in 31 states and is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation. Scooter’s Coffee ranked #13 on Yelp’s 2023 list of 50 Most Loved Brands in the U.S. and ranked #3 on Franchise Times Fast & Serious 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises in 2025.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com or call 877-494-7004. To connect with Scooter’s Coffee, visit Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, or X and share your favorite moments by tagging @scooterscoffee using the hashtag #ScootOnAround.

Attachments

Brandon Bartling Scooter's Coffee 5312572794 brandon.bartling@scooterscoffee.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.