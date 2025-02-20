Quantum Computing Solutions Big Influence on Commercial & Military Drone Applications Drastically Improving Operations

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Recent reports on the quantum computing market all seem to project substantial growth for years to come and will enter into a multitude of uses… including drones. A recent International Conference of Intelligent Computing & Optimization Conference paper, titled “Enhancing Privacy and Security for UAV and IoT Enabled Drones an Intelligent Integration of Blockchain, AI, and Quantum Computing” had this to say, in part: “Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones have seen an upsurge in their usage in various industries due to the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT). Nevertheless, the extensive use of these technologies has given rise to concerns over privacy, data integrity, and security. This research presents a pioneering approach to tackle these challenges by amalgamating Blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum computing. By virtue of its decentralized and immutable nature, blockchain can safeguard data integrity for UAVs and drones. A blockchain-based system can store all drone data transfers on distributed ledgers, thus enhancing transparency and reducing the risk of malicious tampering. The use of AI can significantly benefit drone operations and decision-making. AI systems empower drones to dynamically reroute themselves, predict potential security hazards, and adapt to new situations. Furthermore, AI’s real-time data processing can enhance anomaly detection and response times. Quantum computing, although still in its nascent stages, furnishes unparalleled processing capability. Drone data encryption is almost unfeasible to decrypt using conventional computing methods, as per quantum-enhanced security protocols that can be devised owing to quantum physics.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO).

The article continued: “Additionally, quantum computing can expedite complex route enhancements, thereby considerably augmenting drone output. The amalgamation of Blockchain, AI, and Quantum Computing has provided a comprehensive solution to the privacy and security apprehensions concerning UAVs and IoT-enabled drones. The forthcoming drone operations are expected to reap the benefits of the most promising features of these technologies, thereby elevating the benchmark for efficiency, openness, and safety. This study’s investigation provides insights into the advantages… of these integration mechanisms. An Abstract from yet another scholarly paper on ScienceDirect.com titled: “Futuristic view of the Internet of Quantum Drones: Review, challenges and research agenda”, said this: “The disruptive technology of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, is a trend with increasing applications and practical relevance in the current and future society. Despite the common interest in drones for commercial deliveries, the use of this disruptive technology can be examined in the contexts of other world strategic demands such as climate change issues and traffic management. As of very recently, some drone-related futuristic disruptive technologies, including quantum drones (QD), the Internet of Quantum Drones (IoQDs), and a constellation of quantum satellites (CQS), are expected to be a breakthrough technology in strategic areas of society.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Quantum Computing "Sky Traffic" Project Demonstrates High Accuracy in Initial Testing Leading to Expansion of Team and AI Drone Applications for Commercial and Defense - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces positive results from initial testing and an update on its Quantum Computing Sky Traffic project. An initial test using the Company’s AI algorithms and quantum computing to predict weather has resulted in a high level of accuracy for the parameters tested including actual temperatures verses predicted temperatures in the test which used 2016 data.

Due in part to these encouraging results, ZenaTech is now growing its internal team over the next two months. As part of the ramp up, the Company is adding additional quantum, AI and hardware engineers, and optimization specialists and is engaged in recruiting staff from physics facilities at international universities, including researchers, instructors, and Ph.D. candidates.

“The Sky Traffic project leverages AI and quantum computing to process vast data streams to improve the accuracy and speed of weather forecasting that can also apply to the innovation of many other commercial and defense applications utilizing drones. Our hiring strategy focuses on assembling a multidisciplinary team of quantum and AI specialists, and hardware and aerospace engineers to help us revolutionize autonomous drones. By combining quantum algorithms with advanced machine learning, we can optimize navigation, decision-making, and real-time data processing for next-generation aerial intelligence,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaTech launched the Sky Traffic project in November 2024, which will utilize its AI drones, quantum computing, and specialized quantum and AI teams to develop and test advanced applications for traffic management, weather forecasting, wildfire management and defense applications using large datasets, Amazon Web Services, and computing devices and platforms.

AI Drones are used in weather forecasting to collect real-time atmospheric data from hard-to-reach areas, such as storm systems or remote regions, providing valuable input for weather models. Quantum computers can then analyze this vast and complex data much faster and more accurately, improving weather predictions and enhancing the ability to forecast extreme events like hurricanes, tornadoes, or wildfires.

AI and quantum computing can work together to make defense drones smarter, faster, and more efficient using a single drone or a swarm of multiple drones. AI helps drones analyze data, recognize objects, and make decisions on their own, while quantum computing can process massive amounts of information much faster than regular computers. For example, a defense drone using AI can detect enemy movement, but adding quantum computing allows it to analyze complex battlefield data instantly and find the best flight path or strategy in real time. This combination improves reaction speed, mission accuracy, and overall drone performance, making them more effective for surveillance, reconnaissance, and security operations.

Quantum computing is an emergent field of cutting-edge computer science harnessing the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the ability of even the most powerful classical computers of today, to process massively complicated mathematical problems and data at orders of magnitude faster speeds.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is a multifunction autonomous drone, in a VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) quadcopter design with eight rotors; it is considered a medium-sized drone measuring 12X7 feet in size. It is designed for stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities up to 40 kilos, incorporating innovative software technology, AI, sensors, and purpose-built attachments, along with compact and rugged hardware engineered for industrial and defense use for a variety of inspection, surveillance or tracking applications. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) and the Julich Supercomputing Centre ("JSC") at Forschungszentrum Julich ("FZJ") have recently announced that FZJ has purchased a D-Wave quantum computer, becoming the first high-performance computing (HPC) center in the world to own a D-Wave Advantage(TM) annealing quantum computing system.

With the purchase of the world's largest quantum computer and Europe's first quantum computer with more than 5,000 qubits and 15-way connectivity, the Julich UNified Infrastructure for Quantum computing (JUNIQ), a public quantum computing user facility deployed by JSC, gains complete access to all aspects of the system. This will allow it to integrate the D-Wave system with Julich's JUPITER exascale supercomputer in the future, potentially enabling breakthroughs in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum optimization. JSC's system will be upgraded to D-Wave's next-generation Advantage2 processor once available. The Advantage2 system is expected to deliver significant performance gains with doubled coherence, increased connectivity and a 40 percent boost to the energy scale for advanced problem solving.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) recently announced it has received a fifth purchase order for its thin film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chip foundry. The latest order comes from a research group based in Canada to support its research efforts on quantum photonics.

As part of the order, QCi will provide the research group with custom test structures based on its TFLN photonic integrated circuit (PIC) chip technology. These test structures will serve as a baseline for advanced designs, such as periodically poled lithium niobate (PPLN) components, which are essential for generating entangled photons and optical frequency conversion. Under this order agreement, the research group will also receive priority access and preferred rates for future multi-project wafer (MPW) runs offered by QCi.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, recently announced a partnership to bring the power of quantum computing to government and defense sectors.

IonQ and GDIT are partnering to combine GDIT’s deep technical and government agency mission expertise with IonQ’s pioneering quantum technology. Together, the companies will co-develop and market advanced quantum processing and networking applications to address high-impact use cases, including quantum AI extensions, resource optimization, and anomaly detection. This collaboration aims to deliver transformative capabilities for federal, and state governments, meeting critical challenges with cutting-edge solutions.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) recently announced scalability enhancements to its Quantum Myriad® all-flash file system, making it the first solution to offer incremental, in-place system scaling with dynamic, automatic data leveling. These advancements deliver unmatched flexibility and adaptability in a modern, all-flash file system so customers can meet their evolving storage requirements in the era of AI.

The new scalability features enable customers to start with as few as five partially populated NVMe Storage Server nodes, then expand in increments of one or more nodes at a time with the additional storage available in minutes, with no need for admin intervention, and no impact or interruption to user operation. Customers will be able to continue adding nodes as their needs grow, increasing capacity while maintaining linear performance with automatic data leveling across all nodes as new Storage Server nodes are added.

