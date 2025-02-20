Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,984 in the last 365 days.

DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. II Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.05833 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable March 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2025.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $15.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.90 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $25.60.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details
   
Class A Share (DF) $0.10000
   
Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.05833
   
Record Date: February 28, 2025
   
Payable Date: March 10, 2025


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.dividend15.com   info@quadravest.com 

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. II Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more