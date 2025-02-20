Submit Release
TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2025.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.00 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.27 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $17.27.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

   
 Distribution Details  
   
 Class A Share (XTD)

 $0.05000
 Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A)
 		 $0.05833
 Record Date:

 February 28, 2025
 Payable Date:

 March 10, 2025
   


