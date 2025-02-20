US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07142 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable March 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2025.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

Distribution Details Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B)



$0.07142 Record Date:



February 28, 2025 Payable Date:



March 10, 2025

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.financial15.com info@quadravest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.