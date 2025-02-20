Exodus Expands Crypto Access to Venmo Users Through MoonPay Integration

Over 60 million Venmo users can now directly purchase crypto on Exodus via MoonPay

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus, a leading self-custodial crypto wallet provider, today announced the integration of Venmo as a payment method through its partnership with MoonPay, a global payments infrastructure provider. This integration empowers Venmo's more than 60 million monthly active users to buy cryptocurrency through their Venmo accounts via the Exodus Mobile wallet app.

Now available for users in the U.S., Bitcoin and crypto purchases can be made immediately through a simple process in the Exodus app by selecting Venmo as the preferred payment method through MoonPay's secure checkout interface. Offering greater payment flexibility and choice, the integration makes digital asset ownership practical and more accessible for everyday users.

This new feature adds to the existing array of payment options available on Exodus such as debit and credit card, as well as PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers.

"By integrating Venmo through MoonPay, we're making cryptocurrency more accessible to tens of millions of Americans who already know, trust, and use Venmo for their daily transactions. This partnership represents another step in our mission to empower individuals in the digital economy," said Kevin Wood, Director of Revenue Operations at Exodus.

"MoonPay is thrilled to bring Venmo as a payment method to Exodus’s millions of users,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and co-founder of MoonPay. “Venmo revolutionized online payments, and now Exodus users can leverage that same ease when buying crypto. This integration enhances accessibility, providing a fast, familiar, and frictionless way for users to fund their wallets directly from Venmo."

About Exodus

Exodus empowers individuals to take control of their lives in a digital world with secure, user-friendly crypto software. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible through self-custodial wallets that put users in full control of their funds, enabling seamless swaps, buys, and sells. For businesses, Exodus offers Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, leading solutions for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation. Committed to accessible and secure finance, Exodus is shaping the future of digital ownership. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus .

About MoonPay

MoonPay creates a world where you own your digital future, giving you control of your identity, money, property and data. Our end-to-end solutions simplify access to payments and experiences for 20M+ people across 180+ countries. As a leading financial technology company with crypto expertise, MoonPay is trusted by iconic global brands to power creation and movement of digital value. Learn more at moonpay.com or follow them on X at x.com/moonpay .

