Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.07083 for each Preferred share ($0.850 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2025.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $26.81 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.26 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $39.08.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.





Distribution Details

Class A Share (FTN) $0.12570 Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A) $0.07083 Record Date: February 28, 2025 Payable Date: March 10, 2025





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.