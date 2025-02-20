Lucidworks Launches AI-Powered Commerce Studio and Analytics Studio, Available in New Fast-Start Packages

By blending predictive AI with human control, new studios will accelerate merchandising automation and search optimization, improving digital experiences for B2B and B2C enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , the leading provider of AI search and discovery solutions, today announced significant advancements in merchandising and analytics with the twin launches of Commerce Studio™ and Analytics Studio™. Bringing predictive AI and real-time insights to enterprise search and discovery, both platforms will be available as fast-start packages for B2B and B2C enterprises.

Powered by first-of-its-kind AI, Commerce Studio ’s Intelligent Merchandising Assistant offers real-time recommendations based on anonymized customer search and behavior data. Merchandisers can then choose whether to implement recommended changes with the click of a button, maintaining complete human control at every step. Commerce Studio boosts Revenue Per Visitor (RPV) by 15% or more while saving an estimated 1,000 hours of merchandiser time annually.

Analytics Studio serves as a command center for search and discovery success, capturing the complete customer journey and transforming complex search data into actionable intelligence. Analytics Studio enables businesses to optimize rankings, personalize experiences, and identify new opportunities in real time.

"Traditional merchandising does not work at scale," said Mike Sinoway, CEO of Lucidworks. "Our new AI-powered merchandising is automated, more efficient, and more accurate, yet it offers full transparency and complete override controls. It's just better in every way."

“Half of the U.S.’s top retailers - brands like Crate & Barrel and Lenovo - already turn to us for their search solutions, and we hear about their successes every day,” explained Keri Rich, VP of Product for Lucidworks. “In fact, Forrester recently found that our tools improve conversions and substantially improve profit. Now, with our studios’ AI-driven insights and touch-of-a-button controls, we aim to propel those profits even higher.”

Both studios are available within Lucidworks' new B2B and B2C Core Packages , which also include:

Neural Hybrid Search™ , combining semantic understanding with keyword precision

, combining semantic understanding with keyword precision Pre-configured templates and tools for immediate deployment

Comprehensive data integration and enrichment capabilities

Expert deployment and support

Building on the recent launch of its AI orchestration engine , these new offerings illustrate Lucidworks' strategic vision for intelligent enterprise search and discovery. Lucidworks will expand its offering later this year with Knowledge Management packages, further enhancing its enterprise search and discovery capabilities. For more information about Commerce Studio™, Analytics Studio™, and Lucidworks' new package offerings, visit lucidworks.com .

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks clients are more than 2.5x more likely to successfully deploy generative AI initiatives than their peers. The world’s largest brands including Crate & Barrel, Lenovo, and Red Hat rely on Lucidworks’ suite of products to power commerce, customer service, and workplace applications that delight customers and empower employees. Learn more at Lucidworks.com .

