Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,031 in the last 365 days.

Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the H1 unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025

On 20 February 2025, AB Akola Group held a webinar, and the company's CFO, Mažvydas Šileika, presented the financial results for the H1 of the 2024/2025 financial year.

A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:


https://youtu.be/FQ9QQOwtgGQ

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:


https://tinyurl.com/h1-24-25


CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the H1 unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more