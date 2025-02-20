Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the H1 unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025

On 20 February 2025, AB Akola Group held a webinar, and the company's CFO, Mažvydas Šileika, presented the financial results for the H1 of the 2024/2025 financial year.

A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:



https://youtu.be/FQ9QQOwtgGQ

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:



https://tinyurl.com/h1-24-25





CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

