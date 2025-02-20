Genèse Labs France Introduces Exosome-Based Skincare Solution Exoluma

FRANCE, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genèse Labs France is pleased to announce the launch of Exoluma , an exosome-based skincare product designed to support skin regeneration, repair, and anti-aging treatments. The formula integrates advanced exosome technology with clinically tested ingredients, relying on a patented multi-step purification process intended to ensure high purity and bioactivity.According to the company, exosomes function as cellular messengers and have been studied for their potential to stimulate fibroblast activity, encourage collagen synthesis, and aid in tissue repair. These properties have made them a subject of interest in aesthetic medicine, where they may assist with addressing visible signs of aging, promoting post-procedure recovery, and refining overall skin texture.Building on these findings, Exoluma is offered in two versions: a human adipose-derived stem cell (ADSC) formulation containing six billion exosome particles per vial, and a plant-based formulation with twenty billion exosome particles per vial, extracted from Centella Asiatica (Cica) and Ginseng. Both formulations are produced in a cGMP-certified facility, undergo ISO-certified quality control, and are registered through the Cosmetic Products Notification Portal (CPNP) in accordance with European cosmetic safety standards. The formulation also includes PDRN, peptides, niacinamide, collagen, hydrolyzed DNA, and NAD+, ingredients selected to support cellular repair, hydration, and skin resilience.The exosomes in these formulations are recognized for their ability to facilitate targeted communication between cells, delivering molecular signals that may optimize skin repair processes. A higher concentration of these particles can potentially enhance their absorption and penetration into deeper layers of the skin. This approach is designed to complement aesthetic procedures such as microneedling, laser treatments, or platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapies, and may contribute to more efficient healing and improved skin quality.“Exoluma represents our dedication to combining biotechnological research with rigorous quality protocols,” says a spokesperson for Genèse Labs France. “By focusing on patented purification processes and close collaboration with dermatologists, biotechnologists, and medical researchers, we strive to deliver formulations that support the regenerative potential of the skin. We look forward to seeing how Exoluma contributes to advancing aesthetic medicine and offering practitioners an innovative solution for skin health and renewal.”For more information, please visit www.geneselabs.net About Genèse Labs FranceGenèse Labs France, based in Paris, blends French aesthetic excellence with cutting-edge biotechnology, creating advanced regenerative solutions. Committed to quality and innovation, its portfolio includes Exoluma, RG60 Body Filler, Proluma PLA, Citrus Bottle, and Rèjouir, each designed to push the boundaries of aesthetic medicine. The launch of Exoluma marks a new era in regenerative skincare, offering highly concentrated exosome technology for superior skin rejuvenation.

