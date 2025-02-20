AmpliTech Group Announces Innovative True 5G Technology Development

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced, it is setting the record straight on what constitutes True 5G and how its revolutionary technology is paving the way for the future of wireless connectivity.

Current "5G" vs. True 5G: The Key Differences

Despite heavy marketing efforts by telecom providers, much of what is currently labeled as "5G" is simply an enhanced version of 4G LTE. True 5G, delivering gigabit-per-second (Gbps) speeds, ultra-low latency, and massive network capacity, remain largely unavailable to consumers. AmpliTech is addressing this gap by its planned deployment of technologies that largely shrink the gap between current “5G” (4G LTE) and the full potential of true 5G. The Company is currently waiting for FCC licensing and certification, which is expected by the end of Q1 2025.

AmpliTech’s True 5G Innovations

AmpliTech has developed a massive MIMO 64T/64R True 5G OpenRAN radio, please refer to https://wiot.northeastern.edu/news/otic-interoperability-testing-amplitech-mimo-radio/ for commercial deployment in urban areas. This state-of-the-art radio system, designed for densely populated environments, is currently undergoing testing and certification at an OTIC (Open6G Testing and Integration Center) at Northeastern University WIoT (Wireless Internet of Things) Institute https://wiot.northeastern.edu/news/open-6g-otic-general-availability-open-ran-testing-and-integration-solutions/. This breakthrough technology is designed to enhance network efficiency, increase coverage, and provide the true high-speed, low-latency experience that 5G promises. While there are a few vendors claiming to offer high-configuration 64T/64R 5G OpenRAN radios, they have never performed interoperability testing with any other DU vendor. In contrast, AmpliTech Group embodies the true essence of OpenRAN by providing a fully open interface, ensuring seamless interoperability with any DU vendor.

In addition, AmpliTech has developed a true Private 5G network solution that delivers up to 1.4 Gbps speeds and is currently available for deployment to homes and businesses. This Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution is designed to disrupt traditional broadband infrastructure by offering high-speed, wireless connectivity without the need for set-top cable boxes and routers, ultimately making cable and fiber networks that have poor signal areas, or “dead zones”, virtually obsolete.

The Role of Low Noise Figure LNAs in 5G Performance

One of the biggest challenges in achieving true 5G performance is ensuring high signal quality and minimizing interference, i.e., more “bars” on your cellular signal. Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) developed by AmpliTech play a crucial role in enhancing range, data throughput, and overall network fidelity.

Better Range and Sensitivity: AmpliTech’s low-noise figure LNAs enhance the sensitivity of 5G receivers, extending coverage even in areas where high-frequency signals typically struggle.

AmpliTech’s enhance the sensitivity of 5G receivers, extending coverage even in areas where high-frequency signals typically struggle. Higher Data Throughput: By reducing signal noise, these advanced LNAs facilitate high-speed, high-accuracy data transmission.

By reducing signal noise, these advanced LNAs facilitate high-speed, high-accuracy data transmission. Lower Latency: Enhanced signal integrity results in near-instantaneous communication, a critical feature for applications such as autonomous vehicles, telemedicine, and industrial automation.



The Future of True 5G and Its Revolutionary Impact

AmpliTech’s commitment to True 5G is intended to unlock revolutionary capabilities across multiple industries, including:

Autonomous Vehicles: Ultra-reliable, low-latency communication (URLLC) is essential for self-driving cars , enabling real-time navigation and safety enhancements.

Ultra-reliable, low-latency communication (URLLC) is essential for , enabling real-time navigation and safety enhancements. Drones and Smart Cities: High-speed, low latency 5G will empower drones for deliveries, security, and smart infrastructure management.

High-speed, low latency 5G will empower drones for deliveries, security, and smart infrastructure management. Metaverse & AR/VR: The next wave of digital experiences depends on high-bandwidth, ultra-low-latency networks for immersive applications.

The next wave of digital experiences depends on networks for immersive applications. Industry 4.0 & IoT: True 5G will enable factories and businesses to achieve real-time automation, AI-driven analytics, and robotic process optimization.

AmpliTech: Powering the Next Era of Telecommunications

For true 5G to become a reality, higher frequency infrastructure, small-cell networks, and advanced radio technologies must be widely deployed. AmpliTech is leading this charge with innovations that enhance satellite communications, ground stations (teleports), and next-generation 5G networks.

“As consumers and businesses demand faster, more reliable connectivity, the industry must move beyond marketing hype and commit to delivering real 5G, not just a rebranded 4G LTE,” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO. Mr. Maqbool further stated, “AmpliTech is at the forefront of this transformation, ensuring that True 5G is not just an idea, it’s a reality that is soon to be realized and begin deployment by the end of Q2 2025.”

AmpliTech is reshaping the future of broadband wireless connectivity by delivering True 5G, VERY SOON. Stay tuned for more updates on deployments and industry collaborations that will revolutionize the way the world connects.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services, is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com. Also visit https://www.amplitech5g.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of these orders and level of orders will lead to further production orders, work for the customer, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

