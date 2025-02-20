authID's Biometric Authentication and Groundbreaking Privacy Solutions Spotlighted in New Prism Project Report

Dedicated findings highlight authID’s leadership in fast, frictionless, and accurate processes that do not compromise on compliance or privacy

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced its spotlight in a comprehensive independent market report by the Prism Project , which provided important independent analysis of authID's approach to privacy- and compliance-first biometric authentication. authID was named a “luminary” for its leading-edge platform for biometric identity verification and privacy protection.

Published by Acuity Market Intelligence , the leading biometric digital identity research consultancy, the report titled “Biometric Digital Identity Prism Custom Report: authID” highlights how authID's newly launched PrivacyKey™ technology reflects a paradigm shift in biometric authentication, powerfully addressing the critical balance between security and privacy. The platform boasts a one-in-one-billion false-match accuracy rate in identity verification while maintaining zero-knowledge architecture for user data protection by storing no biometric data, and joins authID solutions Proof™ and Verified™ in providing customers with an unparalleled user-identification experience.

"authID’s technology is interesting because it isn't just about security – it's about creating trust in digital interactions," said Maxine Most , founder of the Prism Project and Acuity Market Intelligence. “As the Prism Project projects a 300% growth in demand for privacy-focused biometric solutions over the next three years, authID’s platform is at the forefront of successfully bridging the gap between robust security and user privacy, and of setting new industry standards for biometric authentication."

Key Findings from the Prism Project Report:

authID's innovative approach is “safeguarding the era of digitization” through liveness-supported face biometrics during the onboarding process as well as continuous identity verification.

authID's proven leadership—composed of identity-industry veterans with decades of experience—are driving consistent adaptations and innovations in a rapidly evolving and increasingly critical landscape.

The verification speeds, key-management capabilities, and frictionless ease-of-use at the center of authID’s solutions position it as a leader in both performance and customer experience.



The report highlights authID's recent partnership with Salus, which aims to enhance credit union services for 120 million underserved individuals, demonstrating the platform's scalability and real-world impact. authID's innovative approach has also attracted partnerships with leading financial institutions and technology companies, as well as firms in the staffing and hiring, philanthropy, and customer-service industries.

"The Prism Project findings validate our commitment to revolutionary identity verification solutions that prioritize both security and user privacy," said Rhon Daguro , CEO of authID. "Our PrivacyKey™ technology represents a quantum leap forward in biometric authentication, enabling businesses to provide frictionless security while maintaining the highest standards of data protection."

The dedicated authID report follows the December 2024 release of the Prism Project’s highly anticipated Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Report, which evaluated more than 250 industry players and identified the key market dynamics driving extraordinary growth in the emerging global digital identity ecosystem. The annual report highlights the critical role of biometrics in reducing fraud, improving operational efficiency, preserving privacy, and enhancing user experience in the era of digital transformation.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, biometric authentication, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. With our ground-breaking PrivacyKey Solution authID delivers all the benefits of biometric identity verification, with a 1-to-1-billion false match rate, while storing no biometric data. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, prevents account takeover, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, most frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Contact us to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover.

About The Prism Project

The Prism Project ( www.the-prism-project.com ) is at the forefront of biometric and digital identity research and education. Created by Acuity Market Intelligence, it bridges the gap between identity technology experts and organizations seeking innovative solutions for digital transformation. Through industry collaboration and comprehensive research, The Prism Project empowers influencers and decision-makers to forge a secure, human-centric digital identity future.

About Acuity Market Intelligence

Acuity Market Intelligence ( www.acuitymi.com ) is a trusted research and strategic advisory firm specializing in biometrics, identity, and digital transformation. Known for delivering actionable insights and proprietary market forecasts, Acuity helps organizations navigate the rapidly evolving digital identity landscape with confidence and clarity.

