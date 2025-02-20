LED Chip Market Size to Exceed USD 78.01 Billion by 2032 Driven by Energy Efficiency and Smart Lighting Demand

The LED Chip Market is expanding with demand for energy-efficient lighting in displays, automotive, and general illumination.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights

As Per the SNS Insider,“The LED Chip market was valued at USD 28.81 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 78.01 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Growth of the LED chip market is driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, advances in LED technology, and the increasing penetration of smart & connected lighting systems. The market is also driven by initiatives from the government for energy-saving measures the construction boom and rapid urbanization. The use of semiconductor LED chips in the automotive, consumer, and signage industries is expanding as they provide longer life, lower power consumption, and greater reliability than incandescent, fluorescent, or other lighting devices.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
- Bright LED Electronics Corporation
- AVA Technologies Inc.
- Bridgelux Inc.
- Hitachi Cable Ltd.
- Dowa Electronics Materials Co. Ltd.
- Optek Technology
- Cree LED.
- Nichia Corporation
- Epistar Corporation
- Huga Optech Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product: In 2023, blue LED chips held the largest market share owing to their critical function in numerous applications, such as high-definition display systems, automotive lighting, and advanced lighting systems. These chips are integral to the generation of white light when phosphor coatings are applied over them and therefore, form a vital part of energy-efficient lighting systems. This market is growing on account of the increasing need for energy-saving products, the emergence of smart technologies (OLED TVs and others), and the growing application of LED-based products. Plus, breakthroughs in blue LED technology like high efficiency and cheapness have played a large role in their market success.

By Application: The automotive segment was the largest revenue contributor to the LED chip market in 2023, owing to the growing penetration of energy-efficient lighting systems in vehicles. In automotive lighting systems such as headlamps, taillights, and interior lighting, LED chips are generally utilized and they deliver better brightness, energy efficiency, as well as durability. With the increasing adoption of other advanced lighting technologies in vehicles such as adaptive headlights and interior lights, the market is benefitting from ever-exploring potential opportunities.

Backlighting is anticipated to have the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing adoption of LED-backlit displays for consumer electronics. Demand for high-quality, energy-efficient screens in televisions, smart devices, and laptops is fast-tracking this growth. Furthermore, new forms of display like OLED and mini-LED with innovative backlighting solutions are anticipated to drive the segment's growth in the next few years.

By Product
Red LED Chips
Green LED Chips
Blue LED Chips
Yellow LED Chips
Infrared LED Chips
White LED Chips
Others

By Application
Signs and Signal
Backlighting
Automotive
Illumination
Others

North America Leads LED Chip Market in 2023 While Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth

North America-led LED chip market share in 2023 is attributed to the presence of technological advancements within the region, the high adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions, and the presence of prominent players in such regions. Specifically, the automotive, consumer electronics, and architectural lighting sectors experienced major growth in the U.S., driving the overall dominance. Also, growing government programs and initiatives for sustainable practices, and energy efficiency LED light technology, further consolidated North America as the leading region globally.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during 2024 to 2032 owing to significant urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high demand for LED lighting and displays. For instance, the manufacture of LED chips and major manufacturing of LED boards is gradually moving towards cities like China, Japan, and South Korea where extensive manufacturing facilities and technological advancements are attracting large interest. Moreover,  the expanding middle class and electronic markets in the region will further drive the rapid growth of the LED chip market.

Recent Developments:

-In February 2024, DOWA Electronics Materials unveiled SWIR LEDs with the world’s highest efficiency, offering up to 170 mW output at 1,350 nm, doubling existing performance

-In November 2024, Cree LED launched the CV28D LEDs with FusionBeam™ Technology, offering 2.5 times higher resolution for LED signs and displays.

