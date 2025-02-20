Building Information Modeling Market Size to Hit USD 20.91 Billion by 2032, at 12.24% CAGR | SNS Insider

Building Information Modeling Market Size & Growth Analysis

The BIM Market is growing with demand for digital construction planning, enhancing efficiency and sustainability in architecture and infrastructure projects.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Building Information Modeling Market size was valued at USD 7.42 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 20.91 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.24% during 2024-2032.”Key market trends include increasing BIM capacity installations across various regions from 2020 to 2032, Adaption trends growth (2023) BIM Technology Integration Index. There is also strong growth in the government and public sector space, driven in part by initiatives for digital transformation in infrastructure projects. The increasing need for sustainable and efficient construction solutions is one of the primary market drivers that boosts the merging of BIM with advanced technologies like AI and IoT.Get Free Sample Report of Building Information Modeling Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2104 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Autodesk- Bentley Systems- Trimble- Nemetschek Group- Dassault Systèmes- Siemens- Hexagon AB- Graphisoft- AVEVA Group- ArchiCAD- RIB Software- Asite- Procore Technologies- Trimble Solutions Corporation- Acca Software- MagiCAD Group- Innovaya- Bluebeam Inc.- Vectorworks Inc.- Synchro SoftwareKey Market Segmentation:By Component, Software& Solution Dominating and Services Fastest GrowingThe software & solutions segment dominated the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market in 2023, holding a 57% share. This segment includes digital tools and platforms that help create, model, and manage construction projects and enable easy collaboration between architects, engineers, and construction professionals using detailed 3D building models Familiar names include tier-one vendors like Autodesk (Revit), Bentley Systems (OpenBuildings) and the like, which provide sophisticated and integrated building information management (BIM) solutions to construction and architecture sectors..The services segment is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, due to the growing complexity of construction projects along with the increasing demand for professionals who can operate Building Information Modeling software. This segment includes services like consulting, implementation, training, and support service to firms adopt and optimize BIM technologies.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2104 By Deployment Mode, On-Premise Deployment Dominating and Cloud Deployment Fastest growingThe on-premises deployment mode dominated the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market in 2023, holding a 56% share. Large construction firms and government agencies prefer on-premises solutions due to data confidentiality and full control over infrastructure. This deployment ensures enhanced security, customization, and regulatory compliance. Companies like Nemetschek (Allplan) offer in-house BIM solutions, allowing firms to retain data internally and tailor software to their needs.The cloud deployment is expected to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to its scalability, flexibility, and remote accessibility. With cloud-based BIM, collaboration can be done in real time between teams distributed across different locations, resulting in increased efficiency and better decision-making. BIM data is stored in the cloud, giving stakeholders instant access to the data and allowing them to make modifications as needed. With BIM data stored in the cloud, stakeholders can instantly access and modify information. Industry leaders like Autodesk (BIM 360) and Bentley Systems (ProjectWise 365) provide cloud-based BIM solutions that streamline project management from design to construction.By Project Lifecycle, Preconstruction Dominating and Construction Fastest GrowingThe preconstruction segment led the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market in 2023, holding a 43% share. This phase focuses on planning, design, and coordination before construction begins, ensuring all stakeholders have a clear understanding of the project. BIM enhances visualization, clash detection, and cost estimation, minimizing errors and delays. Autodesk’s BIM 360 facilitates collaboration among architects, engineers, and contractors by enabling precise 3D modeling for informed decision-making.The construction segment is expected to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2032, as BIM plays a crucial role in executing project designs. Real-time collaboration and in-depth 3D models allow contractors, subcontractors, and field teams to eliminate misunderstandings and work efficiently. The integration of BIM with construction management software optimizes workflow, quality control, and safety measures throughout the construction process.By Application, Commercial Dominating and Public Infrastructure Fastest GrowingThe commercial segment led the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market in 2023, owing to its penetration in office buildings, retail spaces, and large-scale commercial facilities. It is Developing Efficient Project Planning, Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Projects and Modern Tool of Construction. Companies like Autodesk and Trimble provide advanced BIM solutions that streamline project execution.The public infrastructure segment is set to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, due to rising government investment towards smart cities, transportation, and infrastructure projects. Countries (China, the U.S., India) are mandating BIM for public construction in a bid to improve efficiency and sustainability.Key players such as Bentley Systems and Nemetschek offer cutting-edge BIM solutions for bridges, highways, railways, and urban development, driving growth in this segment.By End User, AEC Professionals Dominating and Consultant & Facility Managers Fastest GrowingThe AEC Professionals segment (Architects, Engineers, and Contractors) dominated the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market in 2023, with growing adoption of BIM solutions to efficiently design, plan, and execute projects. BIM adoption was hastened by the increasing complexity of construction projects and the need for seamless collaboration. There are BIM tools for 3D design provided by these companies Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Trimble offering specific benefits for visualization, clash detection, and coordination.TThe Consultants & Facility Managers segment is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, as BIM adoption expands beyond construction into building maintenance, energy management, and operational efficiency. The rising demand for digital twins and predictive maintenance solutions is fueling this growth, with firms like Nemetschek and Autodesk offering BIM-based facility management platforms to optimize asset monitoring and lifecycle management.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2104 Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows RapidlyNorth America dominated the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market in 2023 with a 35% share, driven by a strong construction sector, technological adoption, and regulations requiring BIM use in public projects. Demand is also enhanced by infrastructure development and smart city initiatives. The top ones leading this charge are Autodesk (BIM 360), Trimble. 