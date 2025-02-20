IOT in Agriculture Market is Booming and Predicted to Hit $84.5 Billion by 2031, at 12.6% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global IOT in agriculture market Size was valued at $27.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $84.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.There is a considerable increase in population, which boosts the food demand. This is one of the prime drivers of the IoT in agriculture market. Data for the development of IoT application in the agriculture industry is provided by various agriculture-related industries such as agriculture equipment, seeds, and chemical manufacturers. Filling the gap between demand and supply across the globe requires more resources such as technically advanced equipment, skilled personnel, and capital for majority of companies. Investors have a major role to play in meeting these challenges and opportunities to benefit.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5094 IoT (Internet of Things) in agriculture refers to the use of connected devices and sensors to collect data on various aspects of agricultural operations. The data collected by these devices can be analyzed to provide insights and make data-driven decisions to optimize operations, increase efficiency, and improve crop yield and quality.In agriculture, IoT devices can be used to monitor various factors such as soil moisture, temperature, humidity, rainfall, wind speed, and other environmental conditions that impact crop growth. They can also be used to monitor the health and well-being of livestock, including tracking their movement, feeding patterns, and overall health.The collected data is transmitted to cloud-based platforms where it can be analyzed using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to identify patterns and provide insights. Farmers can use these insights to make informed decisions about when to water or fertilize crops, which fields to plant specific crops, and when to harvest them.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/internet-of-things-iot-in-agriculture-market/purchase-options The Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture market is segmented on the basis of system, application, farm and region. By system, the market is classified into automation & control systems, sensing & monitoring devices, livestock monitoring hardware, fish farming hardware, smart greenhouse hardware, and software. By application, it is categorized into precision farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, and fish farm monitoring. Based on farms the IOT in Agriculture Industry is categorized into large, medium and small. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Some of the major players analyzed in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture report include Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Telit, Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming, Trimble Inc., OnFarm Systems Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., SlantRange, Inc., and The Climate Corporation.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5094 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

