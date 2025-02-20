Big Data in Healthcare Market Accelerates to USD 283 Billion by 2032 Amid Digital Transformation | SNS Insider

Big Data in Healthcare Market

Valued at USD 68.56B in 2023, the market is set for a 16.78% CAGR as providers embrace advanced analytics for superior patient outcomes.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Big Data in Healthcare Market is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by the growing adoption of data-driven technologies by healthcare institutions worldwide. Valued at USD 68.56 billion in 2023, the market is projected to surge to USD 283.43 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 16.78% from 2024 to 2032.Healthcare organizations are increasingly leveraging big data analytics to extract actionable insights from vast arrays of structured and unstructured data—ranging from electronic health records and medical imaging to genomic information and patient wearables. Key Players in Big Data in Healthcare Market• IBM Corporation (IBM Watson Health, IBM Clinical Development)• Optum (UnitedHealth Group) (OptumIQ, Optum Analytics)• Cerner Corporation (HealtheIntent, PowerChart)• Philips Healthcare (HealthSuite, IntelliSpace Precision Medicine)• McKesson Corporation (McKesson Decision Support Analytics, McKesson Health Mart Atlas)• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Allscripts Analytics, Sunrise EHR)• Epic Systems Corporation (Epic Cosmos, MyChart)• GE Healthcare (Edison Health Services, Centricity Analytics)• Oracle Corporation (Oracle Health Management, Oracle Healthcare Foundation)• SAS Institute Inc. (SAS Health Analytics, SAS Visual Analytics)• Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Azure Healthcare API, Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare)• Amazon Web Services (AWS) (AWS HealthLake, AWS Comprehend Medical)• Google (Google Cloud) (Google Cloud Healthcare API, BigQuery for Healthcare)• Siemens Healthineers (teamplay Digital Health Platform, AI-Rad Companion)• Cognizant Technology Solutions (Cognizant Healthcare Data Analytics, Trizetto)• Medtronic plc (CareLink Network, Medtronic Analytics Solutions)• IQVIA (IQVIA CORE, Orchestrated Patient Engagement)• Dell Technologies (Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage, Dell EMC Isilon)• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (HPE Ezmeral, HPE GreenLake for Healthcare)• Tableau (a Salesforce Company) (Tableau for Healthcare, Tableau Prep)By Component, the software segment led the big data in the healthcare market in 2023, capturing a dominant 70% market share.Increasing the need for insights based on analytics, AI-facilitated diagnostic solutions, and real-time patient monitoring has greatly driven the adoption of software. Sophisticated data management platforms and healthcare solutions with integration of AI are transforming medical decision-making, and hence further stimulating the demand for software solutions.The services sector is expected to expand at the highest growth rate, due to the rising demand for data interpretation, consulting, and maintenance services. As health providers strive to unlock the potential of big data analytics, solutions based on service are picking up pace, making integration easy and effective data use across healthcare systems.By Spender, the healthcare payer segment emerged as the dominant spender in the big data analytics healthcare market in 2023, accounting for 64% of the market share.Insurance providers and government agencies are also investing more in predictive analytics to evaluate patient risk, streamline claims processing, and improve fraud detection. Value-based care and cost-effectiveness are key drivers of big data implementation among payers.Providers are anticipated to experience the quickest growth with the increasing demand for personalized medicine, clinical workflow optimization, and enhanced patient outcomes. The confluence of electronic health records (EHRs) and AI-based diagnostics is helping hospitals and clinics improve operational efficiency, decrease errors, and provide data-driven healthcare solutions.By Tool, Predictive analytics dominated the market in 2023, securing a significant share of the big data analytics healthcare industry.The capability of predictive analytics to predict disease patterns, personalize treatment plans, and improve clinical decision-making has accelerated its global acceptance. Healthcare organizations use predictive modeling to recognize at-risk patients, control chronic conditions, and optimize population health management.Visual analytics will be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. Growing demand for interactive data visualization, easy interpretation of complex medical data, and AI-driven dashboards is propelling demand. By converting massive datasets into easily understandable visual formats, healthcare practitioners can make quicker, better-informed decisions, improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.Regional Insights, North America led the big data in the healthcare market in 2023, accounting for 42% of the global market share.The dominance of the region can be attributed to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high levels of adoption of big data technologies, and substantial investments in AI-based healthcare solutions. The presence of prominent industry players, government support for data-driven healthcare, and widespread utilization of electronic health records (EHRs) have also hastened market growth.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing healthcare big data market. The region's accelerated digitalization, rising government support for healthcare IT solutions, and growing patient population are driving this growth. China and India are seeing a boost in the adoption of healthcare data analytics, fueled by increasing healthcare spending and heightened awareness of AI-powered medical insights. As more technological innovations and the move towards universal access to healthcare continue, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to be an essential market for big data in healthcare.Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Big Data in Healthcare Market by Component8. Big Data in Healthcare Market by Spender9. Big Data in Healthcare Market by Tool10. Big Data in Healthcare Market by Application11. Big Data in Healthcare Market by Deployment12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles14. Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Big Data in Healthcare Market by Component8. Big Data in Healthcare Market by Spender9. Big Data in Healthcare Market by Tool10. Big Data in Healthcare Market by Application11. Big Data in Healthcare Market by Deployment12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles14.

