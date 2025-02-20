Connected Infrastructure Market to Reach USD XX Billion by 2032|SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the Connected Infrastructure Market was valued at USD XXB in 2023 and is projected to reach USD XXB by 2032, growing at a CAGR of XX%.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, the Connected Infrastructure Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2024-2032. The surge in demand for smart cities, autonomous transportation, and energy-efficient solutions is driving substantial investments in connected infrastructure solutions.

By Technology: IoT Leads, While 5G Networks Register Fastest Growth

The IoT segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to its extensive use in smart cities, healthcare, and industrial automation. As it turns out, IoT-driven solutions can empower real-time data insights, predictive analytics, and optimizing the utilization of an asset.The 5G Networks segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Telecom operators continue to shift towards the billions of devices and applications in smart infrastructure, which further accelerates low-latency, high-speed connectivity.By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based Solutions Dominate, While On-Premises Grows SteadilyThe Cloud-Based segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, due to the growing preference in organizations to opt for on-demand, scalable solutions that can be accessed from remote locations. Cloud computing provides data protection and enhances cost savings while ensuring smart systems with seamless software updates.The On-Premises segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, including high security and local data processing industries such as Defence and Financial Services, which is also gaining a foothold.By Infrastructure Type: Smart Transportation Dominates, Smart Healthcare Registers Fastest GrowthThe Smart Transportation segment dominated the Connected Infrastructure Market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 owing increasing implementation of connected vehicle systems, traffic management solutions, and intelligent transportation networks to reduce congestion and improve mobility.The fastest-growing CAGR segment within this technology is the Smart Healthcare segment, including areas such as telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and AI-enabled diagnostics, enhancing healthcare accessibility and efficiency.By End-User Industry: Government Sector Leads, While Energy & Utilities Grow FastestThe Government segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, driven by significant investment into smart city projects, intelligent transportation systems, and digital governance. Different countries around the world are now utilizing the Internet of Things, algorithms, and big data to improve urban mobility, energy efficiency, and citizen services capabilities. The public sector is poised for wider connectivity due to the increasing adoption of connected surveillance systems, automated traffic management, and digital payment solutions.Energy & Utilities sector is the one growing the fastest due to the expansion of smart grids, digital substations, and automated energy distribution networks. This industry is transforming owing to the growing need for renewable energy sources, grid modernization, and predictive maintenance solutions. Connected Infrastructure Market Segmentation:

By Technology
- Internet of Things
- Artificial Intelligence
- 5G Networks
- Cloud Computing
- Big Data Analytics
- Edge Computing

By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based

By Infrastructure Type
- Smart Transportation
- Smart Energy
- Smart Buildings
- Smart Water Management
- Smart Healthcare

By End-User Industry
- Government
- Transportation
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare

Regional Outlook: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest Growth

North America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, with substantial government funding and direct investment, along with a speedy adoption of smart city initiatives and particularly strong regulations supporting digital transformation. Widespread deployment of 5G, Smart infrastructure solutions integrated into the cloud, and AI-driven urban planning abound in the region.Connected Infrastructure is experiencing the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region, Thanks to booming urbanization and increasing smart city deployments along with large-scale investments in AI-driven industrial automation. Recent Developments in the Connected Infrastructure Market (2024)
- January 2024 – Siemens: Announced new AI-driven automation solutions for smart buildings, improving energy efficiency and security.
- February 2024 – Cisco: Launched an advanced 5G network infrastructure solution to enhance smart city connectivity.
- March 2024 – IBM: Partnered with global municipalities to develop AI-powered predictive maintenance tools for public infrastructure. 