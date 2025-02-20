Animal Wound Care Market Soars to USD 2.55B by 2032 Driven by Pet Adoption & Veterinary Advances
Robust growth propelled by expanding veterinary infrastructure, surgical procedures, and online distribution channels.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global Animal Wound Care Market, valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2023, is projected to surge to USD 2.55 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.
The Animal Wound Care Market is growing robustly because of growing pet ownership, expanding veterinary procedures, and advances in wound management technology. Demand for surgical equipment, therapy equipment, and sophisticated wound care products is increasing, supported by higher adoption of pet insurance and expansion of veterinary infrastructure. Advances such as green wound care products and research grants for infection prevention also drive market growth, in addition to education programs for best practices in veterinary wound care.
Key Players in Animal Wound Care Market
• 3M (Vetrap Bandaging Tape, Tegaderm Transparent Film Dressing)
• Boehringer Ingelheim (Vetera Wound Spray, Equitrol II Wound Ointment)
• Zoetis (DermaGel Spray, Tri-Otic Ointment)
• Elanco Animal Health (Fly Ban Wound Treatment, Synovex Wound Dressing)
• Ceva Animal Health (Logic Wound Gel, DOUXO S3 CALM Spray)
• Virbac (CORTAVANCE Spray, Epiotic Advanced Ear Cleanser)
• Dechra Pharmaceuticals (CleanAural Ear Cleaner, Malaseb Medicated Shampoo)
• Henry Schein (Hexa-Caine Spray, Animalintex Poultice)
• Huvepharma (Vetramil Honey Cream, Tetravet Wound Powder)
• Vetoquinol (Flexivet Advanced, T8 Keto Wound Solution)
• Innovacyn (Vetericyn Plus Antimicrobial Hydrogel, Vetericyn Plus Wound and Skin Care)
• Neogen Corporation (AluShield Aerosol Bandage, BotVax B Wound Vaccine)
• KRUUSE (Buster Collars, Wound Care Manuka Honey Dressing)
• Merial (Acarexx, UlcerGard)
• Bayer Animal Health (Drontal Plus Topical Cream, Advantage Wound Ointment)
• Farnam (Wound-Kote Blue Lotion Spray, Aloe Heal Veterinary Cream)
• Absorbine (Silver Honey Rapid Wound Repair, Veterinary Liniment Gel)
• Ecoplus (Aloe Vera Wound Gel, Silver Wound Spray)
• Animal Ethics Pty Ltd (MEPORE Film Dressing, RapidHeal Ointment)
• Nutri-Vet (Liquid Bandage for Dogs, Bitter Bandage Wound Wrap)
By Animal Type, the companion animals segment dominated the animal wound care market with 38% market share in 2023
Because of the growing global phenomenon of pet adoption, rising vet visits, and greater expenditure on pet health. Pet owners are more inclined to spend on high-end wound care products, such as surgical dressings, sutures, and post-operative care products, to maintain their pets' health. Also, the increasing number of pet insurance in markets such as North America and Europe has facilitated better access to high-quality veterinary care. The rising number of veterinary clinics and hospitals, coupled with technological developments in pet wound care technology such as negative pressure wound therapy and antimicrobial dressing, has further influenced market leadership in this segment.
By Product, the surgical wound care products segment dominated the animal wound care market in 2023
Because of the widespread occurrence of surgical procedures in companion animals and livestock. Rising numbers of pet surgeries such as spaying, neutering, orthopedic surgeries, and tumor excisions have stimulated demand for sutures, staplers, wound closure strips, and hemostatics. Moreover, cattle, pigs, and sheep frequently need surgical procedures for infections, injuries, and reproduction processes, further accentuating the dominance of the segment. Veterinary hospitals and clinics are mostly dependent on surgical wound care products to achieve the best possible post-surgical healing, eliminate infections, and minimize complications. Strict regulations and veterinary practices requiring proper wound closure and management have also increased the uptake of these products across the world.
By End Use, the veterinary hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market and accounted for 42% of the market in 2023
The dominance is due to the presence of sophisticated treatment procedures, trained veterinary practitioners, and an established healthcare infrastructure for animals. Veterinary hospitals and clinics are preferred by pet owners and animal farmers for the management of wounds because they provide extensive care, including surgical procedures, post-operative wound management, and infection control. In addition, more veterinary clinics across the globe, together with a raised awareness of animal health, have consolidated the grip of this segment. Compliance mandates for proper care of wounds within clinical environments further support the firm market position of the segment since hospitals and clinics offer standardized and approved treatment processes.
By Distribution Channel, the online segment is likely to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period
The growth is fueled by increasing demand for convenient and affordable access to animal wound care products. Online websites provide a broad spectrum of wound care solutions such as bandages, wound dressings, and antiseptics, and pet owners and livestock handlers find it convenient to purchase necessary items. Penetration of online markets, combined with doorstep delivery and competitive pricing structures, is driving e-commerce. Further, increased use of telemedicine and online veterinary consultations is motivating pet owners to buy products for wound care online, limiting reliance on offline stores. Also, the expanding trend of manufacturer-to-consumer sales and expansions in online pharmacies further complement this segment's sharp growth.
North America dominated the animal wound care market with 35% market share in 2023
Because of high pet ownership rates in the region, well-developed veterinary infrastructure, and greater expenditure on pet healthcare, having key industry players and extensive use of pet insurance has driven market growth. In 2023, U.S. pet insurance premiums totaled USD 3.9 billion, as reported by NAPHIA, indicating increasing veterinary spending. Also, the frequent veterinary procedures and emphasis on high-end wound care solutions play their part in dominating the regional market.
Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth in the animal wound care market, with 8.85% CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the growing pet adoption, improving disposable income, and increasing veterinary facilities. China, India, and Japan are observing a tremendous surge in pet adoption, and therefore, more demand for wound care products is emerging. Government policies encouraging animal health and increasing awareness of innovative veterinary treatments also speed up market growth. Also, local producers are launching affordable wound care products, driving regional market growth.
