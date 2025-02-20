Collateralized Reinsurance Firm, Specialty Risk RE, Completes $50 Million Institutional Funding Round

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty Risk Re (“SRR”), a collateral reinsurance company founded in 2024, today announced the successful closing of its $50 million institutional funding round, led by private equity firm, NMS Capital Group. This initial investment strengthens SRR’s ability to address the growing shortfall in reinsurance capacity, providing a select group of program carriers and MGAs with a reliable, well-capitalized partner at a time when market demand for stable risk transfer solutions is rising.

With reinsurance markets facing capacity constraints and increasing volatility, SRR was established to serve as a strategic capital partner for MGAs and carriers. The firm specializes in quota share and excess-of-loss (XOL) reinsurance programs, working closely with a select group of program administrators to provide long-term, sustainable solutions for structured risk-sharing.

SRR President and CEO, Jonathan Collura stated “This funding marks a significant milestone in our vision to establish SRR as a trusted and well-capitalized partner in the reinsurance market. Our strategy is built on disciplined risk selection, allowing us to construct a well-diversified book of business without overexposure to any single class or region. By leveraging our strong capitalization and domestic presence, SRR is positioned to be the go-to reinsurance partner in today’s risk environment.”

As part of its underwriting strategy, SRR focuses on mid- to long-tail risks, leveraging a steady and systematic growth model to enhance long-term insurance and investment returns.

Investor interest in SRR has been exceptionally strong, reflecting confidence in its disciplined risk selection and capital management approach.

“The market response to our model has been highly positive,” Collura further commented. “Our investors have already committed access to additional capital as early as the end of Q1 2025, allowing us to scale in response to demand. This strategic flexibility ensures that SRR remains well-positioned to support our partners with stable, long-term capital solutions.”

About Specialty Risk RE

Founded in 2024, Specialty Risk RE (“SRR”) is a collateralized reinsurance firm and a dedicated capital partner, specializing in non-CAT Property and Casualty programs with established loss histories. By leveraging deep industry connections and lasting capital commitments, SRR provides customized, sustainable reinsurance solutions tailored to the needs of MGAs and carriers. With a disciplined underwriting approach and a focus on strategic partnerships, SRR delivers structured financial solutions that support long-term growth, risk diversification, and capital efficiency. For more information, visit www.specialtyriskre.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Starman

media@elev8newmedia.com

